We've waited and waited and we finally got a great weekend of games. Don't get me wrong, there are interesting things every week. But this week there were good games that lived up to the hype, games we didn't expect to be good that were and movement that matters nationally. Let's get to it.

1) The apocalypse is near.

Halfway through the regular season, FBS leaders in scoring offense:

1. LSU

2. Alabama — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 13, 2019

I'm not going to spend a lot of time on Bama. They're a video game offense that might still be really good on defense if they have to be, but I don't know if they'll ever have to be because that's how good the offense is. The Tide rolled Texas A&M 47-28 as the Aggies continued to build their reputation as the team that never beats anyone any good, but they sure can cover!LSU, holy cow. The Tigers averaged more than ten yards PER PLAY against Florida. The Gator defense that had made Auburn look pedestrian a week ago got gashed in the Bayou for 42 points. A lot of people, myself included, questioned the Ed Orgeron hire. Some outright mocked it. Coach O is now 7-3 against top 10 teams. I know this is shocking, but sometimes it's about the right place at the right time. And sometimes coaches actually improve. Also, apropos of really nothing, I couldn't not include my favorite college football tweet from yesterday: