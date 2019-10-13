Ten Thoughts on the Weekend in College Football
We've waited and waited and we finally got a great weekend of games. Don't get me wrong, there are interesting things every week. But this week there were good games that lived up to the hype, games we didn't expect to be good that were and movement that matters nationally. Let's get to it.
1) The apocalypse is near.
Halfway through the regular season, FBS leaders in scoring offense:— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 13, 2019
1. LSU
2. Alabama
I'm not going to spend a lot of time on Bama. They're a video game offense that might still be really good on defense if they have to be, but I don't know if they'll ever have to be because that's how good the offense is. The Tide rolled Texas A&M 47-28 as the Aggies continued to build their reputation as the team that never beats anyone any good, but they sure can cover!LSU, holy cow. The Tigers averaged more than ten yards PER PLAY against Florida. The Gator defense that had made Auburn look pedestrian a week ago got gashed in the Bayou for 42 points.
A lot of people, myself included, questioned the Ed Orgeron hire. Some outright mocked it. Coach O is now 7-3 against top 10 teams. I know this is shocking, but sometimes it's about the right place at the right time. And sometimes coaches actually improve. Also, apropos of really nothing, I couldn't not include my favorite college football tweet from yesterday:
2) In this week's edition of "while we spend hours every weekend dissecting every minute detail of every game, the truth is it really just comes down to who makes a play at the right time" I give you Georgia and South Carolina. Kirby Smart's team was flat and Jake Fromm threw three interceptions and Georgia got bailed out by a defensive holding call on an incomplete pass on fourth down on its final drive and used the second chance to tie South Carolina with less than two minutes left in regulation. And then Will Muschamp committed what I thought was a fireable offense by sending out his kicker for a 57 yard field goal that was eight yards longer than his career long and gave UGA a chance to win in regulation...and got away with it. And then Smart inexplicably ran a play with eight seconds left and no timeouts...and got away with it. And then South Carolina missed a 33 yard field goal that would have won the game...and got away with it when all-American Rodrigo Blankenship, who hadn't missed a field goal all year before yesterday missed his second of the game allowing Parker White to be the hero rather than the goat. South Carolina 20, Georgia 17. Alternate title for this one was "More games are lost than are won." Kudos to Gamecock DB Israel Mukuama, though, for his three interceptions. SEC Defensive Player of the Week there.
3) One coach in the Volunteer State saved his reputation for at least a week while another probably lost his job.