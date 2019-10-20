We've waited and waited and we finally got a great weekend of games. Don't get me wrong, there are interesting things every week. But this week there were good games that lived up to the hype, games we didn't expect to be good that were and movement that matters nationally. Let's get to it.

1) Nothing changed with the top five teams. They all did what they've done all year. Alabama didn't cover, but was never in jeopardy. Tua Tagovailoa is going to miss a couple weeks with a sprained ankle, but if he's back for LSU, it won't matter. Trevor Lawrence is still having a bit of a sophomore slump, but Clemson isn't playing anyone good enough to beat them. Oklahoma just keeps destroying everyone and the biggest concern honestly has to be whether the Cowboys are going to try to hire Lincoln Riley. LSU and Ohio State just keep crushing everyone. Those five teams are on a different level than anyone else.

2) The story of the weekend was really how Power Five's worst teams suddenly weren't the worst teams. You guys might have heard Vanderbilt won a game (I'll have plenty to say about that one in tomorrow's ten thoughts). The shocking thing is it wasn't the most shocking result of the day. Kansas had a lead on Texas with 1:11 to play before giving up a game winning drive for a field goal. Illinois won a game that I had just assumed was over. I was monitoring that one, but quit when Wisconsin had the ball in Illinois territory leading by nine points with seven minutes left. I was stunned to find out 45 minutes later the Badgers had lost. Missouri fans should actually be thankful for that one because Mizzou losing to Vandy isn't the biggest upset of the weekend and it isn't the one anyone will be talking about nationally. Honestly, the way the rest of the day went, I'm somewhat surprised Rutgers didn't win a game yesterday. For the record, the Knights lost 42-7 to Minnesota.

3) Speaking of the Gophers, they're now 7-0 and in sole possession of first place in their division of the Big Ten. They ought to beat Maryland to get to 8-0. They'll likely fall back to earth having to face Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin in the last four weeks of the season, but it's still impressive. And PJ Fleck's team also gave us the feel good moment of the weekend in college football