1) LSU is the best team in the country. I think this Bama team is a little bit below what we've seen in recent years. But going into Tuscaloosa and having a three touchdown lead in the second half ain't something to be ignored. The Tigers just posted the best win anybody in college football has this year. They have Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M left on the schedule. If they win two of them, they win the West no matter what else happens. If they win all three, they're in the playoff, regardless of what happens in the SEC title game. Joe Burrow is going to win the Heisman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored four touchdowns and is one of the best players no one talks about and Ed Orgeron is proving that sometimes second chances and coming home really do work out.

2) Barring chaos, I think Alabama is should be out of the playoff. They just haven't beaten anybody. Even if they beat Auburn (no sure thing), there's not much else on the resume. The Big Ten champ is going to be unbeaten. Clemson is going to be unbeaten. That leaves one spot (assuming no one else goes undefeated). Alabama has the best loss of the others, but they don't have any wins to point to. Now, WILL Bama be out of the playoff? I don't know. It comes down to the old argument of best team versus most deserving team. I believe Alabama is one of the four best teams in the country. I do not believe it has earned the right to be one of the four teams in the playoff.

3) I talk a lot about the complete lack of parity in college football and it's true, but Minnesota is proving you CAN break the mold.