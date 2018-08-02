And just two days later, Robinson became the Tigers' ninth 2019 verbal commitment .

"I didn't know what to think of Missouri, but I knew that every time I talked to coach Davis, I loved our conversation," Robinson said. "The visit was great. By far the best I've had."

Robinson had a friend who was traveling to Carthage, Missouri. He convinced his buddy to add a few hours to the trip and they made it to campus on Tuesday.

Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis had been trying to get Arlington (TX) offensive lineman Thalen Robinson up to Columbia for a visit for months. But the big Texan hadn't been able to make it work until this week.

"it just felt like the atmosphere was different. The coaches seemed close," Robinson said. "I feel like sometimes you go on a visit and it seems like the coaches hide stuff. The Missouri coaches definitely didn’t give off that type of vibe at all."

Robinson had a half-dozen scholarship offers, but said Virginia was the only other school he was strongly considering.

"I would say that the visit to Missouri really put an edge on it," the three-star lineman said.

Robinson's family wasn't able to make the trip with him, but he said they were on board with his decision.

"My mom’s just been backing me up with everything, same with my dad," he said. "I told her about the visit and she trusts that I made that right choice."

Robinson said he is done with recruiting, other than his official visit to Mizzou, which he hopes to take when the Tigers play Georgia the weekend of September 22nd.

"I wouldn’t say that I rushed my choice, but I was definitely starting to think I really have to get a decision made," Robinson said. "My limit was probably around the first game of the season."

The week may not be done for the Tigers as far as commitments go. Kirkwood wide receiver Maurice Massey will decide between Mizzou and Illinois at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

