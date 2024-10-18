The deep dive: Week 8 in the trenches

in other news
The deep dive: Jarquez Hunter vs. Missouri's run defense
After looking at the Missouri run game and Auburn run defense, let's flip it around and see how the reverse matches up.
The deep dive: Missouri RBs vs. Auburn run defense
We spent yesterday talking about the quarterbacks, so let’s talk about the running games today.
Mizzou offers Kirkwood athlete Jacob Eberhart, cousin of Markus Golden
Missouri offered Class of 2026 athlete Jacob Eberhart on Wednesday.
Mizzou attempting to flip North Carolina State commit Jamar Browder
Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder has three official visits scheduled.
The deep dive: Payton Thorne vs. Missouri's pass coverage
We kicked off the deep dives this morning with Brady Cook and the Auburn pass defense. So let’s flip the script.
