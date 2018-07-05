Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-05 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Perfect Class, 2019: Version 2.0

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The 2019 recruiting class has come together slowly for Missouri. As of Thursday, the Tigers have just four commitments. However, with Night at the Zou looming at the end of the month, there’s still...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}