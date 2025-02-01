No. 20 Mizzou dominates No. 14 Mississippi State

The Missouri Tigers hadn’t won in Starkville, Mississippi since 2013. They hadn’t started a season 6-2 in SEC play ever and they hadn’t won consecutive road games against ranked opponents since 1998-99.

All of those streaks went out the window Saturday as the No. 20 Tigers cruised from start to finish for an 88-61 win in a ranked matchup with the No. 14-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs.

It was Missouri’s largest road win against a ranked opponent in program history, coming in a building where the Tigers had won only once before and were on an 8-game losing streak.

“To have a road victory in this conference is an unbelievable opportunity and a feat,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said.

The win marks Gates’ 100th in his career as a head coach, 50 at Missouri and 50 at Cleveland State.

“It just means I’ve got the right players playing hard for me,” Gates said. “... That 100 belongs to a lot of kids, a lot of individuals.”

Once again, the Tigers were led by Caleb Grill, who is up to 15.7 points per game and 50 percent shooting from 3 in the past seven games to help lead to the Tigers to a 6-1 record in that stretch.

He led Missouri with 20 points, while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 6-of-11 from 3.

But it wasn’t all the expected players scoring for the Tigers in the win.

Josh Gray had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes played - his first double-double since Jan. 25, 2023 and his first time scoring double-digits as a Tiger - while Trent Pierce had nine points and seven rebounds, Tony Perkins had eight points and five assists and Jacob Crews added nine points with three 3-pointers.

The Tigers stayed hot from deep throughout, going 15-of-32 from 3 as Missouri hit a season-high from beyond the arc.

“I want these guys to play with confidence and that’s what (Grill) was doing,” Gates said. “Just playing with confidence and his team rewarded him with open shots.”

In a season that has already had multiple impressive wins, Saturday topped the list as the Tigers took the lead early and held the advantage for 38:18, while trailing for just 59 seconds once again.

“We’ve yet to reach our full potential, I’m excited to see the day when we do,” Gates said. “But I think we’re trending in the right direction.”

The hot shooting started from the get-go as Perkins hit a 3 with 19:20 left and Mark Mitchell added one of his own with 18:45 left to put the Tigers up 6-0.

A Pierce steal-turned-layup put the Tigers ahead 10-2 with 16:52 left.