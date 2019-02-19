Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of tonight's game against No. 4 Kentucky.

Missouri will look for center Jeremiah Tilmon to stay out of foul trouble against Kentucky. Jordan Kodner

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 14.2 4.7 Mark Smith 6-4 So. G 12.1 5.4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 8.3 2.8 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 7.3 5.4 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 10.9 5.7

OFF THE BENCH: Mark Smith returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 23 during Saturday's loss at Ole Miss, but he did not start, and he did not appear fully healthy. If Smith sits out of comes off the bench against Kentucky, both Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson could replace him in the starting five. Both freshmen have improved during the course of the season. Pinson spent some time in coach Cuonzo Martin's doghouse earlier this season, but he has averaged 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds during the past eight games. Watson has scored in double-figures three times in the past six games. Ronnie Suggs could also see some time in the backcourt. In the frontcourt, Missouri will hope to get more from its crop of power forwards. Kevin Puryear and his two backups, K.J. Santos and Mitchell Smith, have struggled mightily all season, never moreso than Saturday, when they combined to record five points, five rebounds, eight turnovers and nine fouls in 38 minutes. Reed Nikko will spell Jeremiah Tilmon whenever he exits the game.

Kentucky Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Ashton Hagans 6-3 Fr. G 7.2 2.4 Tyler Herro 6-5 Fr. G 13.4 4.4 Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. G 14.2 5.2 P.J. Washington 6-8 So. F 14.8 8.0 Reid Travis 6-8 Sr. F 11.6 7.1

OFF THE BENCH: One of the many highly-touted freshmen in Kentucky's regular rotation, Immanuel Quickley, started the season as the Wildcats' point guard. Even though he has been supplanted by Ashton Hagans, Quickley still plays more than 19 minutes per game. Quickley is averaging 5.6 points and 2.3 assists per game. Freshman E.J. Montgomery and sophomore Nick Richards provide depth in the frontcourt. Montgomery is averaging 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on the year, and Richards has been an X-factor of sorts. In Kentucky's four losses this season, Richards has scored a combined total of four points. Freshman guard Jemarl Baker Jr. rounds out the Wildcats' regular rotation.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. LOCATION: Mizzou Arena TELEVISION: ESPN/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Start fast. Kentucky just eviscerated the former No. 1 team in the country, Tennessee. There's little doubt that the Wildcats are the more talented team. But there is a chance that, coming off that primetime Saturday matchup against the Volunteers, Kentucky enters Tuesday's game a bit flat. If that is the case, Missouri will need to take advantage and jump out to an early lead. The Tigers have been a fast-starting team at home lately, leading at halftime by at least nine points in each of their last three home games, but it's worth noting that those three opponents were Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M — not exactly the same caliber of competition as Kentucky. 2. Limit the damage down low. When he met with the media Monday to preview Missouri's matchup against Kentucky, Martin said "There’s no mistake about it, they’re going inside with the ball.” Similar to Missouri, the Wildcats are at their best when they're able to pound the ball to Reid Travis and P.J. Washington in the post. Those players, in turn, create shooting opportunities for the guards and wings. Missouri will have its hands full stopping Kentucky's big men, especially Washington. The reigning SEC player of the week has topped 20 points in four consecutive games and in seven of his past eight. Martin said the only way to stop Washington is by double-teaming him and forcing him to pass the ball. Limiting offensive rebounding opportunities will also be key. Kentucky ranks No. 7 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 36.4 percent of their own misses on the year. Missouri will need Tilmon to guard effectively while staying on the floor, and they'll probably have to send help from the wings when Washington touches the ball. 3. Shoot the lights out. For a time this season, Missouri was leading the SEC in three-point shooting percentage. The Tigers have cooled off in recent weeks, due in large part to Mark Smith's injury, but it's not impossible to think they could recapture that early-season shooting on their home floor. Doing so is likely Missouri's best chance to score with Kentucky. The Wildcats are an elite defensive team, ranked No. 8 in defensive efficiency by KenPom, but their one weakness has been guarding the perimeter. Kentucky is allowing its opponents to shoot 35.1 percent from three-point range on the year, which ranks No. 209 in the country. Missouri doesn't have much to lose in this one; it might as well give its shooters the green light from deep.

THE BOTTOM LINE