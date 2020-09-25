PowerMizzou - The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide are coming off a disappointing 2019 season, by their standards, in which they failed to appear in the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception in 2014. Missouri, meanwhile, fired Barry Odom after a 6-6 campaign that saw its offense collapse down the stretch. The Tigers enter this season surrounded by mystery, with a new offensive scheme, a new starting quarterback and a depleted roster. Saturday should start to provide some answers.

After months of uncertainty, we’ve finally made it to the first Missouri football-game-eve of the 2020 season and the beginning of the Eli Drinkwitz era. And what a way for Drinkwitz to start. Missouri will host No. 2 Alabama Saturday night on ESPN.

When Missouri has the ball:

We really do not know what to expect out of this Missouri offense. Drinkwitz has declined to reveal whether TCU transfer Shawn Robinson or redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak will start at quarterback, although he did say it’s possible we see both players Saturday. The Tigers will debut two new starters at wide receiver in graduate transfers Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism. And the offensive line is perhaps the biggest question mark on the roster. The Tigers lost three multi-year starters up front from a season ago and Drinkwitz said the line has been hit hard with injuries and COVID-19 quarantines during the leadup to the season. According to the team’s first depth chart, it still has not decided on a starter at left tackle.

Alabama, meanwhile, will look to improve on its worst statistical defensive season since 2007. The Tide will get 2018 All-American Dylan Moses back at middle linebacker, which should help. Moses missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Nick Saban will hope he bolsters a run defense that allowed 137.1 yards per game on the ground last season, seventh-most in the SEC. The strength of Alabama’s defense should be its secondary, with Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe representing possibly the best cornerback duo in the SEC.

Clearly, the game plan for Missouri will be to run the ball early and often with Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie. Once the Tigers get the ground game established, they can try to take some downfield shots in the passing game. The question will be whether the offensive line can create enough room for the two tailbacks to run. Given the uncertainty at offensive line and quarterback, look for the passing game to consist of lots of screen passes and quick-hitting patterns.

ADVANTAGE: Alabama

When Alabama has the ball:

Hopes are high for the Missouri defense in 2020, and rightfully so. The Tigers bring back several key pieces, including star linebacker Nick Bolton, from a unit that ranked 14th nationally in total defense in 2019. Perhaps most important, Drinkwitz retained defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as well as assistants Brick Haley and David Gibbs after he got the head job. Missouri ranked 31st nationally against the run last season, although the run defense got a lot better after a season-opening loss at Wyoming, allowing 132.8 yards per game on the ground. It ranked sixth against the pass, surrendering fewer than 180 yards per game through the air.

Alabama, however, is a significantly tougher test than Missouri faced all of last season. The Crimson Tide ranked second nationally in scoring last season, third in passing and sixth in total offense. Speaking to reporters this week, Walters cast his vote for DeVonta Smith as the best wide receiver in the country (although fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle might not be far behind) and also said tailback Najee Harris is one of the best in the nation at his position, too. Alabama will no longer have Tua Tagovailoa behind center, but new starter Mac Jones looked solid in relief of Tagovailoa last season. In his three games as the starter, he averaged 312.3 yards per game, throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. And, as always, he’ll work behind a monstrous offensive line. All five of the Tide’s starters up front made it onto one of the media’s three preseason all-SEC teams.

For Missouri, finishing off tackles against Harris will be key. But the bigger question will likely be whether the Tigers can slow down the duo of Smith and Waddle. Missouri lost its two most experienced cornerbacks from the roster during the offseason, and while the staff has been high on the team’s young cornerbacks, this will represent a massive jump in competition for true freshman starter Ennis Rakestraw. It would help if the Tigers are able to generate some pressure on Jones to reduce the burden on the secondary, but how well Missouri’s front four can rush the passer without defensive tackle Jordan Elliott remains to be seen.

ADVANTAGE: Alabama

Special teams

Missouri will be debuting two new faces in the kicking game this week, with graduate transfer Grant McKinniss starting at punter and true freshman Harrison Mevis taking over as placekicker. Drinkwitz said Wednesday that the team has some “availability issues” at long-snapper, presumably due to COVID-19 quarantines, but special teams coordinator Erik Link later told reporters the team still has “a couple guys who have been doing it for a long time.”

The primary special teams concern when facing Alabama is making sure Waddle doesn’t get loose in the return game. Waddle led the nation in punt return average last season and returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. He has two punt return touchdowns in his career. Don’t be surprised if Missouri tries to kick away from him, especially on punts. In the kicking game, Alabama may struggle a bit (a familiar storyline). The Tide will return both of its placekickers who saw action last year in Will Reichard and Joseph Bulovas, but both kickers had their struggles, combining to make 12 of 18 field goals on the season.

ADVANTAGE: Alabama