PowerMizzou - The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs. LSU

What hasn't changed is the challenge posed by the defending national champs, who lost a lot from last season but still feature plenty of talent. Here’s all the information you need to get set for the matchup.

As if 2020 hasn't been strange enough, Missouri will technically be the road team at Faurot Field on Saturday. The team's matchup against LSU, previously scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m., has been moved to Columbia and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Oh, and Eli Drinkwitz dropped the news Thursday evening that seven Missouri players will be in quarantine and miss the matchup due to a positive COVID-19 tests. It’s not yet known which players will be absent.

When Missouri has the ball:

For the first time this season, Missouri is entering a game with one player listed as the starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak spurred the offense to life when he replaced Shawn Robinson during the second quarter of last week's loss, and as a result he will make the second start of his college career when the defending champs come to town. Bazelak has shown some impressive flashes and also shown his inexperience at times, but he has looked like a much more effective downfield passer than Robinson, which appears to be the best way to beat LSU's defense. Mississippi State torched LSU with 623 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air in Week One, although LSU was without superstar cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for the game. Bazelak completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards against Tennessee, with four of those incompletions resulting from drops.

On paper, LSU looks to be strong against the run, although that might have more to do with the teams it has played than anything else. Mississippi State didn't even try to run the ball, gaining nine yards on 16 attempts. Vanderbilt was a bit more effective with 153 yards on 43 carries. Look for Missouri to try to get the ground game with Larry Rountree III going early and often. Rountree has averaged 4.7 yards per carry across Missouri's first two games, and Drinkwitz has come out of each saying he should have given him more carries. If the Tigers can get Rountree established, that would make it easier for Bazelak to find some open receivers downfield and should slow down the LSU pass rush, which has eight sacks across its first two games. Even if Missouri can get its rushing game going, however, its wideouts will need to do a better job than we've seen during the first two games, both at getting separation and catching the ball. According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers have 10 drops through the first two games.

ADVANTAGE: LSU

When LSU has the ball:

From a personnel standpoint, this LSU offense hardly resembles the one that re-wrote the NCAA record books last season. But it still has plenty of talent and utilizes some of the same concepts that made the 2019 team successful. Senior quarterback Myles Brennan has already thrown the ball 83 times through two games, completing 50 passes for 682 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite the loss of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver, Brennan still has a likely future NFL wideout to throw to in Terrance Marshall Jr., plus a matchup nightmare in tight end Arik Gilbert. The true freshman became the first tight end ever to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award In 2019, given to the best high school football player In the country. LSU struggled to run the ball against Mississippi State but looked better on the ground against Vanderbilt, when it averaged just over five yards per carry.

The first priority for the Missouri defense will be to stop the run. Missouri got gashed on the ground against Tennessee, giving up 233 rushing yards, which allowed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to pretty much play a stress-free game. Drinkwitz predicted Tuesday that, after watching the film from last week, LSU would try to do the same thing. He noted that a lot of the defense's issues came when Tennessee sped up the tempo, something LSU likes to do as well, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

If Missouri is able to hold Its own up front, this matchup will test the team's secondary, especially its young cornerbacks. The good news is that junior Jarvis Ware seems likely to suit up after he missed the last game due to a knee injury, but that will still leave true freshman Ennis Rakestraw and redshirt freshman Ishmael Burdine to play plenty of snaps. Plus, sophomore Martez Manuel will likely draw the assignment of covering Gilbert. All three of those players have looked solid so far, but it will be important for Missouri to help them out by confusing Brennan with its defensive formations and not giving him too much time in the pocket.

ADVANTAGE: LSU

Special teams

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis has looked great through the first two games of his college career, nailing all four of his field goal tries, including a 50-yarder last week. But LSU may have an edge in the kicking game with sophomore Cade York, who is also four-of-four on the year with a long of 53 yards. York was money for LSU last season, making 21 of 27 field goals and all 12 of his attempts inside 40 yards. The return game could also be a factor Saturday, as LSU will use Stingley to return punts. Stingley gained 92 yards on three returns last week against Vanderbilt, which included 48-yarder.

ADVANTAGE: LSU