PowerMizzou - The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs. Tennessee

After a brutal season-opening matchup against No. 2 Alabama, the road gets a little bit easier for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri. But the first road game of Drinkwitz's tenure is no cake walk. Missouri will travel to Knoxville to face No. 21 Tennessee. The Volunteers have won seven games in a row dating back to last season, including a win at Missouri. That's the longest active winning streak by any Power Five school in the country.

When Missouri has the ball:

Even though Drinkwitz didn't commit to one quarterback this week, and we will probably see Connor Bazelak get a series or two once again, Shawn Robinson is expected to play the majority of the snaps behind center. With Robinson at the helm against Alabama, the Tiger offense featured lots of creative plays designed to get the ball on the edges of the formation: quick passes, jet sweeps, option runs and more. Even though the Crimson Tide largely bottled those plays up, that looks to be the foundation of the offense, and it's certainly possible that the Tigers could find more success against a defense that's not so fast or athletic.

That's not to say Tennessee's defense will be easy to move the ball against. The Volunteers excelled at pressuring the quarterback and bottling up the run in their Week One win over South Carolina. Led by defensive end DeAndre Johnson, who recorded two-and-a-half sacks, the unit as a whole had four sacks and nine tackles for loss. South Carolina mustered just 89 rushing yards on 35 carries. The Volunteers also forced two turnovers: a fumble and an Interception.

Tennessee has a solid pair of cornerbacks in Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson, but the area to attack its defense appears to be the middle of the field. The Volunteers looked vulnerable there against the Gamecocks. Of South Carolina quarterback Colin Hill's 25 completions, 21 came between the numbers. The middle of the field accounted for 245 of his 290 yards and his lone passing touchdown. Look for Drinkwitz to attack the middle with slot receivers like Jalen Knox and Dominic Gicinto, as well as to feed the ball to running back Larry Rountree III. With 67 yards on 14 carries, Rountree ran well against Alabama, and Drinkwitz said after the game he should have given the senior more inside carries. If the Tigers can't get the running game established and faces lots of passing situations on second and third downs, it might be a long day for the offensive line.

ADVANTAGE: Tennessee

When Tennessee has the ball:

Typically, as senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano goes, so goes Tennessee. As usual, Guarantano was a bit up and down against South Carolina, but he made enough throws to win the game, passing for 259 yards and a score. Despite the departures of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway at wideout, the receiving corps appears to still be solid, led by seniors Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson. The Volunteers' strength should be its offensive line, which features four former four-star recruits and two five-stars, including Georgia transfer Cade Mays, who received a waiver this week making him eligible to play on Saturday. The line wasn't perfect against South Carolina, allowing a couple sacks, but it also paved the way for the team's one-two tailback punch of Ty Chandler and Eric Gray to combine for 126 yards on 25 carries.

The biggest challenge for Missouri's defense will likely be holding its own against that offensive line, especially when Guarantano drops back to pass. Guarantano struggled when he was under pressure against South Carolina, completing just two of eight passes and losing a fumble when faced with pressure, compared to completing 17 of 23 attempts with a clean pocket. Missouri has struggled to rush the passer, at least without sending blitzers, for most of the past two seasons. Even for a secondary that appears to be solid, it will be difficult to keep tight coverage if Guarantano has all day to throw like Mac Jones did on Saturday.

ADVANTAGE: Push

Special teams

Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia missed a 46-yard field goal last week, but the senior is a proven commodity, having made 23 of 27 kicks last season. Missouri freshman Harrison Mevis is the inverse, having looked good on both of the field goal attempts in his first college game, but he hasn't yet been asked to kick from further than 37 yards out. Tennessee found a couple big plays in the return game last weekend, getting a 20-yard punt return from Gray and a 40-yard kickoff return from Velus Jones Jr. That will be something to monitor in a game that might not feature a ton of points.

ADVANTAGE: Tennessee