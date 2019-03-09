This one ended the way most bad seasons end. Quietly, with a thud that few that weren't in the building will notice. Missouri lost to Ole Miss 73-68 on Saturday afternoon, the 13th conference loss of the year and the fifth in which they blew double-digit lead (four of them in the second half). Cuonzo Martin talked about the breakdowns and Kevin Puryear spoke of the relationships he formed over four years and the regret of going out with a loss on Senior Day and Torrence Watson talked about the hope for the future as he and fellow freshman Xavier Pinson combined for 34 points. But really, this was the end only on the schedule. This season hasn't been about anything meaningful since the Tigers dropped six of their first seven games. Most eyes have been on the development after this year ended for a couple of months now.

Geist and Puryear played their final home game and the focus for Mizzou is on the future Jordan Kodner

The Tigers will play at least one more game, at 6 o'clock Wednesday night in a mostly empty Bridgestone Arena against Georgia, a team they beat by 25 points just three days ago. The Tigers may win that one, but the official end will almost certainly come at some point in the next 24 to 72 hours in Nashville. And then we'll go about wondering when--or if--this program can get back to the heights it was at once upon a time. Mizzou retired John Brown's number 50 on Saturday. At halftime, he spoke of moving from Brewer Fieldhouse to the Hearnes Center while he was a Tiger. Brown's arrival also ushered in a Golden Age of Mizzou hoops. Prior to his commitment, Missouri had gone 30-70 in four seasons spanning the end of Bob Vanatta's career and the start of Norm Stewart's. In a game of the freshmen versus the varsity, Brown scored 32 points for the first-year players (who weren't eligible to compete in games back then) and said he thought maybe he belonged at this level. The Tigers won 15 games without him that year and then reeled off a 59-21 stretch in his three years on the court. Stewart would have just four losing seasons the rest of his career at Mizzou, spanning 26 years. The Tigers would win 20 games 14 times in that span and claim eight conference championships. The March success did not match up, but Mizzou was one of the 15 or 20 best programs in the country for nearly two decades. Over the next decade-and-a-half, the Tigers were sometimes great, often mediocre and never consistent. A terrible regular season was followed by a miraculous March run and one of the best regular seasons in school history ended in an historic upset against Norfolk State. Mizzou won 30 games twice and made two Elite Eights, but never had what felt like a sustainable program. Then came the death knell. Missouri tried to recapture some of that Stewart-era glory by hiring his lieutenant Kim Anderson. It didn't work. Anderson went 27-68 in three seasons and was shown the door, leaving behind a program that was in worse shape than it had been since Vanatta left and Stewart stepped in.

Torrence Watson continued his late season surge with 14 points against the Rebels Jordan Kodner