The week that was: Dec. 2-8

This one won't be really long because Swim & Dive and Gymnastics didn't do anything this week.

Here's your weekly look at all the events from this past week in Mizzou athletics.

Then the Tigers beat No. 1 kansas on Sunday. You can find my game story for that one here and my column here .

The Tigers had a heck of a week. You can find my game story from the 18-point comeback against Cal here and the column from that game here .

You can find my game story from the Tigers beating SMU on Thursday here and my writeup from the Tigers' big win against Northern Illinois on Saturday here .

Since I did a writeup after the Tigers won their NCAA Tournament second-round matchup with SMU, you can find that here with the additional info on the Tigers' win against Texas State in there as well.

Alright, we're to the main event I didn't cover.

The Tigers took a week off from duels to head to the Cougar Clash individual tournament in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Saturday.

The Tigers took second place in the event as a team for the second consecutive year with a team total of 183 points, besting last season’s 143.5.

Redshirt freshman heavyweight Jarrett Stoner was the Tigers’ lone individual champion, beating Little Rock’s Kaden Darwin by 5-0 decision, Northern Illinois’ Jacob Christensen by 4-1 decision and Minnesota’s Bennett Tabor by 4-2 decision in the championship.

Two Tigers took second place at their weights.

Josh Edmond (141) won by 24-7 technical fall against Northern Colorado’s Armando Garcia to move on to the semifinal against Northern Illinois’ Jacob Brya, who he beat by 11-5 decision. In the championship bout, he lost by 4-3 decision against Minnesota’s Vance Vombaur.

James Conway (157) also took second after beating Illinois’ Charlie Fifield by 18-3 technical fall and Illinois’ Ryan Bennett by 13-1 major decision to reach the semifinals. He then beat Northern Colorado’s Vinny Zerban by a 4-1 decision to advance to the championship against Minnesota’s Tommy Askey, who beat Conway by a 13-4 major decision.

Taking third for the Tigers was Kade Moore (133), who beat Northern Illinois’ Lucian Brink by 12-2 major decision and SIUE’s Marcel Lopez by 4-1 decision, then beat Tiger teammate Jake Crapps by fall (1:56) in the third-place match. Crapps took fourth at 133 after beating Lopez by fall (6:51) and Brink by 11-2 major decision.

Zeke Seltzer (149) also took third for Mizzou, beating Little Rock’s Kyle Lew by 17-5 major decision, SIUE’s Alec Peralta by 4-1 decision, Northern Colorado’s Rudy Lopez by 7-6 decision, Illinois’ Jake Harrier by fall (2:54) and Hayden Whidden of SIUE by 4-1 decision.

Along with Crapps, a number of Tigers took fourth.

Noah Surtin (125) beat Little Rock’s Marcus Williams by fall (0:54) and Bellarmine’s Jack Parker by 18-3 technical fall before beating Tiger teammate Mack Mauger by 15-0 technical fall. Mauger took fifth at 125, beating Bellarmine’s Damion Ryan by 5-2 decision, SIUE’s Deion Johnson (8-0 major decision) and Davisan Guanajuato (4-2 decision) and Ryan again by fall (4:38).

Easton Hilton (141) took fourth for Mizzou with a win over SIUE’s Danny Martinez by 9-7 decision and Minnesota’s Rhett Koenig by 16-5 major decision.

Joel Mylin (157) also took fourth, beating Bellarmine’s Gray Ortis by 11-1 major decision and Northern Illinois’ Brody Hallin by 8-2 decision, before beating Illinois’ Bennett by 12-1 major decision.

Logan Cole (174) took fourth as well, beating Northern Illinois’ Jake Evans by 4-0 decision and Tiger teammate Jake Stoffell by 4-3 decision.

Stoffel took fifth, beating Northern Colorado’s Kameron Phillips by 20-3 technical fall.

Owen Uhls (141) took seventh for Mizzou, beating Illinois’ Jackson Herman by 18-2 technical fall and Northern Colorado’s Garia by 12-4 major decision.

Jesse Cassatt (197) took eighth for the Tigers, beating Bellarmine’s Kennedy Wyatt by 5-4 decision.

Next up, the Tigers will head to Nashville for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 22. Mizzou will wrestle three duals, starting with Binghamton and No. 20 Little Rock before finishing with the headline dual against No. 1 Penn State.