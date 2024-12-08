Mizzou women win fourth straight

The Missouri Tigers won their fourth consecutive game Saturday when they beat Northern Illinois 94-55 at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers scored 25 points in the first quarter, 28 in the second and 24 in the third to pull away.

Ashton Judd scored 16 points to go with a season-high nine rebounds, continuing her hot stretch since returning to the starting lineup as she has scored in double figures in each of the past four games.

Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 20 points, her third career outing of 20 or more points and her second this year.

Angelique Ngalakulondi neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds, marking her best rebounding night of her Tiger career.

Ngalakulondi was the Tigers opening go-to player, dropping in six points in the early minutes to have Mizzou in front 11-10 at the midpoint of the first quarter, then the Tigers ended the segment on a 16-2 run, including three 3s in the run.

The run kept going in the start of the second as the Tigers opened the next quarter on a 12-2 run, giving them a 28-4 run from the midpoint of the first to a Nyah Wilson steal turning into a Slaughter layup to make it 37-19.

Slaughter scored 11 of her points in the second quarter, while Abbey Schreacke hit her two 3-pointers in the segment, leading to the Tigers taking a 53-30 lead into halftime.

Mizzou extended to a 64-37 lead after Slaughter hit a traditional three-point play with 5 minutes left in the third, then Screacke and Laniah Randle scored the final four points of the quarter to send Mizzou into the final break up 77-46.

The Tiger backups came on and outscored Northern Illinois 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Along with Slaughter and Judd, Randle had 13 points and three assists as she returned to the starting lineup, replacing Averi Kroenke, who still led the team with four assists.

The Tigers shot 33-of-63 (52.4 percent) from the field, 14-of-28 (50 percent) from 3 and 14-of-17 (82.4 percent) from the free-throw line.

The high 3-point percentage was led by Slaughter shooting 4-of-4 and Judd hitting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Mizzou outscored the Huskies 29-9 off of turnovers and 21-4 in second-chance opportunities. The Tigers outrebounded the Huskies 37-27 and had 16 assists to 10 turnovers, while forcing 17 Huskie turnovers.

Mizzou (8-3) has now had two four-game winning streaks this season and will look to extend to a season-long five-game streak when the Tigers host Lipscomb at 3 p.m. Sunday.