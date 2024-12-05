There was at least something different

Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star offensive guard Henry Fenuku signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star safety Charles Bass signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star offensive guard Henry Fenuku signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.
Four-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell signed his national letter of intent with Missouri on Dec. 4.