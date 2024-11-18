The week that was: Nov. 11-17

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

We’ve reached the time of year where this will get a little shorter. There’s just not as much going on outside of football and basketball. So let’s run through our weekly look at everything Missouri Tigers competed in last week.

Advertisement

Football

This is just a spot to find a couple of links to my stories for football. My game story from Saturday night is here and my column about disappointment can be found here. We talk about football a lot, so I won't again in this story.

Men's Basketball

Same reasoning, I cover the team throughout the week, so I won't go into their games here. The Tigers beat Eastern Washington last Monday, find that story here. And they crushed Mississippi Valley State on Thursday, find that story here.

Women's Basketball

Another team I write about whenever they play. The Tigers won two games last week, beating Tulane on Tuesday, find that game story here, and Western Illinois on Friday, find that game story here.

Alright, let's get to the team's I don't regularly cover.

Cross Country

The Tiger men and women went to the NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regional Championships on Friday at Newman Golf Course in Peoria, Ill. The men took ninth as a team and the women placed 11th. As he has for much of the season, Drew Rogers led the men’s team with a time of 29:45.09 in the 10K race, beating his previous best in a regional of 30:58.8 that he ran in 2022. Rogers took 16th in the event. The time bested Rogers’ personal best in a 10K by .01 seconds. It was the fastest time a Tiger has run in the Midwest Regional since Thomas George ran 29:32.6 in 2017. Ryder James took second for the Tiger men with a time of 30:15.68 for 31st overall, beating his previous career-best 10K time of 30:15.7. Declan Tunney ran a time of 30:49.61 for 66th, Joshua Allison ran 30:52.14 for 67th, Tyler Freiner ran 31:05.73 for 86th, Blake Morris took 100th in 31:14.63 and Jamie Mora rounded out the Tiger mens’ times with a 32:13.54 for 145th. Rahel Broemmel led the Tiger women in every race this season, running a time of 20:35.54 in the 6K race for 28th overall. Nicole Louw ran a time of 20:49.37 for 45th, Allison Newman took 69th in 21:11.74, Charlotte Cullen ran a time of 21:21.64 for 84th and McKenna Revord was the final counting time at 21:25.71 for 91st. Anneken Viljoen ran 21:43.53 for 113th and Natalie Barnard finished 127th in 21:54.81 to round out the Tiger women’s roster. The NCAA Cross Country Championships will be Thursday at Wisconsin. Missouri did not receive an at-large bid to race against the top-2 teams from each regional at the championships, so the Mizzou season is over.

Wrestling

The No. 8 Tigers went on the road to face No. 8 Virginia Tech and lost for the first time this year 23-10. The Tigers’ three wins came at consecutive weights at 165, 174 and 184. Winning for the Tigers were senior and two-time national champion Keegan O’Toole, who won by 13-5 major decision against Lennox Wolak at 17-4. O’Toole is the No. 1-ranked 174-pounder in the country and Wolak is No. 4. At 165, Cam Steed took an 8-1 decision against Mac Church and at 184, Colton Hawks won by 8-2 decision against No 5-ranked 184-pounder Thomas Stewart Jr. The rest of the meet did not go the Tigers’ way. No. 13-ranked 125-pounder Eddie Ventresca beat Gage Walker by 6-5 decision at 125, and No. 10-ranked 133-pounder Connor McGonagle won by 3-0 decision against No. 29 Kade Moore. At 141, No. 18-ranked Sam Latona took a 4-2 decision against No. 13 Josh Edmond and the No. 1-ranked 149-pounder Caleb Henson beat No. 24-ranked Logan Gioffre by 9-0 major decision. No. 25-ranked 157-pounder Rafael Hipolito Jr. won by 11-3 major decision against No. 32-ranked James Conway. At 197, No. 13-ranked Andy Smith beat Aeoden Sinclair by 12-9 decision and at 285, No. 14-ranked Jimmy Mullen took a 4-2 decision against No. 20 Seth Nitzel. All rankings are according to InterMat Individual rankings. O’Toole remained undefeated at 6-0 this season and has earned bonus points in every bout. The Tigers (1-1) will return to the mat to face No. 16 Illinois at Illinois on Thursday. Action is set to start a 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Big10 Plus.

Volleyball

Sadly, the No. 25 Missouri volleyball team’s win streak came to an end at nine matches with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 6-15 loss to the No. 21 Florida Gators on Friday at the Hearnes Center. Friday’s attendance of 6,379 was the fourth-largest Mizzou volleyball crowd and the largest since a Nov. 27, 2013 match against Arkansas. With the loss, the Tigers fall to third in the SEC at 9-3 in conference, trailing Florida (10-3) and Kentucky (10-2). Mychael Vernon led the Tigers with 17 kills, seven digs and one block, one ace and one assist. Jordan Iliff notched 14 kills and nine digs to go with six blocks, two aces and an assist. Her two aces moved Iliff into fourth all-time in Mizzou single-season program history with 58 this year. Janet deMarrais recorded 10 kills. Colleen Finney had a career-best seven blocks to go with nine kills and two digs, it was the second consecutive seven-block outing for Finney. Maya Sands dug out 23 spikes for the Tigers, her third straight match with at least 16 digs, while Marina Crownover dished out 47 assists, here ninth consecutive game with at least 37. The loss marks the Tiger’s first at the Hearnes Center this season, the latest into the year the Tigers made it without losing at home since 2015. Missouri (18-6, 9-3 SEC) will hit the road for two matches this week, playing at Ole Miss on Friday and at Mississippi State on Sunday.

Softball

The MIzzou softball team announced its schedule for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, so the first 10 games on the schedule are all known. The Tigers will open the season at the NFCA Division Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. with matchups against Marshall (Feb. 7, noon), Northwestern (Feb. 7, 3 p.m.), Penn State (Feb. 8, 11 a.m.), Notre Dame (Feb. 8, 5 p.m.) and Duke (Feb. 9, 9 a.m.). Then the matchups in the Shriners Invitational will be Florida State (Feb. 13, 9 a.m.), Clemson (Feb. 13, noon), Ohio State (Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m.), Liberty (Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m.) and San Diego State (Feb, 15, 12:30 p.m.). The Tigers will then cross the country to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. The. team's home opener will be March 21 hosting Oklahoma.