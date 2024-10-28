The week that was: Oct. 21-27

Here’s your weekly recap of all the Missouri sports from the week.



Football

Missouri lost, bad, and Brady Cook got hurt again. Football isn't the purpose of this story.

Volleyball

Missouri kept its volleyball hot streak going with its fifth consecutive win, bringing the Tigers’ record to 14-5 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, which tied them for second with Kentucky. The Tigers beat Arkansas in four sets, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15, Friday led by Mycahael Vernon’s career night with a program-record 37 kills. Vernon’s night passed Paola Ampudia’s record of 35 from Oct. 24, 2009 at Kansas. It was the first time the Tigers beat the Razorbacks since 2020 and first win in Fayetteville since 2018. Vernon, a graduate, recorded a double-double, adding 17 digs and two blocks. It was her ninth double-double of the season. Janet deMarrais also had 10 kills and three digs. Setter Marina Crownover notched a career-best 61 assists, four aces and 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Maya Sands added a career-best matching 30 digs with four assists and an ace. She recorded 30 digs in back-to-back SEC games. Jordan Iliff appeared in her 100th match as a Tiger, tallying eight kills, eight digs, two aces and three blocks. A whole lot of career nights on Friday.

The Tigers got their sixth consecutive win Sunday as they beat Oklahoma 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 19-17. The Tigers remain tied with Kentucky for second in the SEC with a record of 6-2. This is Missouri’s second six-match winning streak of the season with the other coming from Sept. 13-to-17, but the five consecutive SEC wins is the longest streak for Missouri since 2020-21. Iliff led the Tigers with 23 kills, six digs, three blocks and an ace, while Vernon followed up her program-record performance with 17 kills and 11 digs to go with a career-best three aces. It was Vernon’s 10th double-double of the season. Crownover had 60 assists and 12 digs, Sands had 16 digs. It was Crownover’s seventh double-double of the season. Missouri recorded 71 kills, the third match this season the Tigers have had 70. The Tigers improved to 3-1 in five-set matches. Missouri (15-5, 6-2) stays on the road as it faces No. 7 Texas at 8 p.m. Friday for the Tigers’ lone match of the week.

Men's golf

The Tigers took 10th out of 13 teams at the Williams Cup in North Carolina, playing from Sunday the 20th to Tuesday the 22nd. Junior Virgilio Paz and senior Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson tied for the team lead at +6. Paz shot 76-73-73–222, while Sigurbrandsson (boy, what a name) shot 73-75-74–222. They tied for 35th in the 75-player field. Graduate Mattias Varjun was one stroke behind at 74-75-74–223 for a +7 and a tie for 43rd. Sophomore Veikka Viskari shot a +9 overall at 76-75-74–225 for a tie 48th, while sophomore Brock Snyder shot 77-80-73–230 for a +14 and a tie for 64th. Not a great showing for the Tigers, but they were facing a pretty stacked field that included seven teams ranked in the top 35 nationally. The Tigers will finish the fall season with The Clerico, a tournament hosted by Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla. today and Tuesday.

Soccer

The Tigers returned to action after almost a week off with a 3-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Junior Keegan Good netted the game-opening goal to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. It was the fifth time in the past 10 games the Tigers scored in the first 10 minutes of a game. Missouri took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Texas was able to hit the equalizer in the 47th minute, then took the lead in the 65th minute. The Longhorns added a goal in the 85th minute to seal the game. Texas led Missouri 17-to-11 in shots with a 6-to-5 lead in attempts on goal.

The team then finished the regular season with a 1-0 loss to LSU on Sunday and now has to wait to find out its postseason fate. The loss left the Tigers waiting for the results of Tennessee and Florida on Wednesday because only the top 12 teams make the SEC Tournament. The Tigers’ loss to Texas dropped them to 11 and a Tennessee win Wednesday would drop Missouri to 13. LSU scored the game’s lone goal in the 68th minute.

Swim and dive

The Tigers hosted Purdue for the season home-opener, but dropped the dual 161-139 on the women’s side and 151-149 in the men’s competition. Missouri won 12 events, six on the women’s side and six on the men’s. Relays were a highlight for the Tigers. The men’s 400-meter free relay team of Phillipp Peschke, Grant Bochenski, Luke Nebrich and Francois Malherbe swam a time of 2:56.18 to take gold. Bochenski and Nebrich also helped lead the Tigers to a win in the 200-meter medley relay. The women’s 200-meter medley team of Sydney Bales, Karolina Bank, Grace Hanson and Francesca Smith swam to gold in 1:40.89. Bank was a three-time winner for the second time this season, adding gold in the 100-meter breast stroke (1:02.43) and the 200-meter breast stroke (2:16.92). Jan Zubik won the men’s 200-meter fly in 1:44.46 and the 200-meter back stroke (1:47.20), while Abbey Taute won the women’s 200-meter back stroke in 1:59.31. Taylor Williams earned her second gold of the season, winning the women’s 200-meter fly in 2:01.28. Zoe Schneider won the women’s 1,000-meter freestyle in 9:59.73, which dang. I like swimming, but a 10-minute race feels crazy. Bochenski added a third gold to go with his relay wins, taking the 100-meter backstroke in 48.99. Collier Dyer earned his first gold of the season in 1-meter diving with a score of 356.03.

The Tigers are back at the Mizzou Aquatic Center to host Texas A&M at 10 a.m. Friday. It’s November 1st, but the team wants fans to wear costumes and bring candy, so could be a very fun environment.

Wrestling

The Tigers held their Black and Gold scrimmage Friday in the Hearnes Center, featuring 17 matches. Josh Edmond recorded the lone win by fall. Cam Steed, Keegan O’Toole and Seth Nitzel each won by technical fall. Gage Walker and Tommy Hagan both won by major decision. Eight freshmen, Walker, Mack Mauger, Owen Uppinghouse, Jace Roller, Jake Crapps, Kolten Oborny, Logan Cole and Jake Stoffel got their first experience at the Hearnes Center. Missouri opens the season in Big 12 Conference action at Northern Colorado on Nov. 2 (wrestling conferences are real weird if you didn’t know. The Tigers are in the Big 12 with Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Air Force, California Baptist, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming).

Men's basketball

The men’s basketball team beat Lincoln from Jefferson City 90-45 in an exhibition right before Saturday’s football game. I wasn’t able to go, but here’s my writeup on all the stats I had. Missouri will open the season on the road at Memphis on Nov. 4.

Also, former Tiger point guard Sean East was drafted by the South Bay Lakers of the G-League this week.

Softball

The Softball team held it’s Black and Gold scrimmage Thursday. I have no info on what happened, but it’s an intrasquad scrimmage. I’m sure there was some weird rules mixed in. There’s one more chance to see the Tigers in action before they shut it down until spring. Missouri will host Central Methodist at 6 p.m. Wednesday.