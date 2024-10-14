The week that was: Oct. 7-13

I know we mostly focus on football and men’s basketball here, but we’re not just a Mizzou football and basketball website. We’re a Mizzou SPORTS site. So I want you all to be updated on what’s going on for all the Tiger teams. This will be a weekly look at what’s gone on in Missouri sports and my thoughts on it all. Here’s a look at Monday, Oct. 7 through Sunday Oct. 13



(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Football

Alright, we still do mostly focus on football and basketball so we gotta start with the big boys, but since we do so much else for deeper content on football, this will be a pretty quick look. Luther Burden broke free for a 61-yard touchdown on the second play of the game and the Tigers were rolling from there. Nate Noel didn’t play because of back tightness, – and there was no reason to push any starters who felt a twinge – but in his absence, Marcus Carroll totaled three touchdowns on 91 yards rushing. The Tigers ran for 231 total yards. Joshua Manning caught a short pass and turned it into a 63-yard touchdown for his first career score, freshman Nicholas Rodriguez led the team in tackles with nine and Williams Nwaneri recorded his first career sack with Joe Moore out. The Tigers eased their way into a rebound after their first loss, but there was nothing to be gained watching the game as a fan. This week hosting Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday for Homecoming will be much more telling to see what the Tigers will look like the rest of the season.



Volleyball

The Tiger volleyball team had about as good of a week as possible, winning all three of its matches. Missouri opened the week with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 win against Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, then swept Alabama 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 on Friday. Missouri had a harder test Sunday when it needed to come back from down 2-1 to beat Tennessee 25-22, 25-27, 18-25 25-23, 15-7. The Tigers have been good, but not great, this season, pushing their record to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in conference after their 3-0 week. Against Alabama, Jordan Iliff had 17 kills and three aces, which pushed her past 1,000 career kills and 100 career aces. Iliff needs one more ace this season to match her career high of 45 set last year. Against Tennessee, Colleen Finney had two blocks to push her past 250 for her career. This week, the Tigers have some time off before they finish a four-game homestand hosting Mississippi State (7-7, 1-4 SEC) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Baseball

The Tigers played three games of intrasquad scrimmages to kick off the Fall World Series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The games were played with adjusted rules that led to some high-scoring matchups. I know intrasquad baseball scrimmages don’t attract a lot of interest, especially for a program that has struggled for a while, but I always loved going out to the park and experiencing Oklahoma State’s fall scrimmages as a student just to get to watch some baseball – even weird, adjusted-rules baseball – so if you’re interested, there are two more Fall World Series games this week on Wednesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

The Tiger softball team played a couple of scrimmages as well, beating Kaskaskia College, out of Centralia, Ill., 24-0 on Thursday and Illinois 9-3 on Saturday. Again, games that don’t mean anything, but you have a couple of opportunities to see a team with high expectations after a Super-Regional appearance last year. I just find Fall softball and baseball to be a fun experience. Get a warm drink now that the temperature is finally dropping, maybe bring a blanket, and go sit out in the sun and watch some low-leverage baseball/softball before fall and winter fully hit and they’re gone for months. You’ve got a couple of chances left for softball. The Tigers will host Missouri Southern at 6 p.m. Friday, then they play an intrasquad scrimmage next week and host Central Methodist for the final fall game on the 30th.

Soccer

The Tigers’ women’s soccer team hasn’t had a great season so far, but it notched a conference win this week beating Ole Miss 5-0 on Thursday. Missouri then lost 5-0 at Mississippi State on Sunday. Milena Fischer recorded a hat trick in the win, just the second hat trick in Missouri soccer history and the first in nearly three decades since the first was Grace Blum on Oct. 19, 1996 against Nebraska. It was the largest Missouri win against an SEC opponent since beating the same team by the same score on Sept. 9, 2016. Kate Phillips made five saves in net, including blocking a penalty kick, to card a shutout.

The loss came against the No. 4 team in the country in the Bulldogs. Missouri was able to keep it scoreless for the first 20 minutes, but the Bulldogs broke through and kept tacking on afterward. Missouri (4-8-2, 2-4-1 SEC) returns home for just one game this week, hosting Oklahoma (8-6-1, 1-5-1 SEC) at 7 p.m. Friday.



Women's golf

Playing three rounds in two days, the Tigers took second, shooting a +7 overall at 871 at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Showdown on Monday and Tuesday. Kansas won the event with a -6 858. This event was for the women only. Missouri was very consistent all three rounds, shooting 292, 289 and 290 as a team in each. Melanie Walker led the way for Missouri, tying for second at -3 after shooting 70-69-74–213. Jade Zamora was close behind at 70-73-73–215 for the Tigers taking seventh. Addie Dobson took 10th with a scorecard reading 74-71-72–217 and Ffion Tynan tied for 11th at 75-70-73–218. Overall a great showing for the Tigers, tied for the best they have finished at an event this year with their second-place result at their home tournament, the Johnie Imes Invitational. After shooting a +65 in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational the last time out, the women saw huge improvement. If they are able to play more consistently in the spring, +7 as a team is very reasonable. The fall season will finish up in the Bahamas at Texas A&M’s event there Oct. 18-through-20.



Tennis

OK, from what I can find, the Missouri women’s tennis team had some individuals playing at the ITA Regional Championships in Memphis starting Wednesday and running through today, but I’m fully unable to find results for any of the players Missouri listed as competing through the ITA website and updates have been tough to find. I’ll keep looking and hopefully have an update on how this tournament went for you next week. Otherwise, the tennis team won’t compete again until Halloween when it starts the TCU Invite that runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. That will conclude the fall portion of the season and the team will return to play in January.



Swim and dive

Missouri opened its swim and dive season with a 174-125 win against Arkansas at Arkansas on Saturday. Tiger individuals won 11 events, highlighted by wins in both relay events. The Tigers claimed 27 total podium positions. Karolina Bank led the Tigers with three even wins. The sophomore won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:00.41, the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:13.45 and was part of Missouri’s 200-meter medley relay, which won with a time of 1:38.43. Katie Gresik won the 1,000-meter freestyle with a time of 9:55.32, Sydney Bales won the 100-meter backstroke in 54.36 and as part of the 200-medley relay. Taylor Williams won the 200-meter fly in 1:59.9, Abbey Taute won the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 1:56.93 and Grace Hanson earned her first gold of the season with a time of 54.21 in the 100-meter fly. The Tigers won't compete this week, but will return home to face Purdue on Oct. 25.

