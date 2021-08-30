Every Monday from now through the end of football season, Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will get together for a look back at the weekend's events on The Weekend Recap presented by TrueSon Exteriors.

During the season, obviously the focus will be on the previous week's game. This week, we're talking about the end of fall camp and the start of the regular season.

You can watch this week's show below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all of our live and streaming coverage throughout the 2021 season.