Missouri's starting receiving corps will return intact for the 2024 season. The last part of that trio fell into place when Theo Wease announced today he will come back to Mizzou for his sixth season of college football.

Wease signed with Oklahoma as the nation's No. 11 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Allen, TX. He caught 63 passes for 1,039 yards and ten touchdowns over three full seasons with the Sooners while missing 2021 due to injury.

Wease transferred to Missouri prior to last season and had the best year of his career. In 2023 he caught 49 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of the country's best contested catch receivers and made big plays for the Tigers throughout the season, including a couple of huge second half receptions in the Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State.

Wease will return alongside true junior Luther Burden and fifth-year senior Mookie Cooper for the Tigers, who are currently expected to return every scholarship wide receiver who played a snap this season plus starting tight end Brett Norfleet. The Tigers are also adding four-stars James Madison and Courtney Crutchfield in the 2024 recruiting class.