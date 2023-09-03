PowerMizzou.com takes a look at three storylines from the past week in Missouri football recruiting as well as three things to watch moving forward.

THE WEEK THAT WAS:

Another D-line haul:

Whit Hafer goes in-depth on Missouri:

In case you missed our latest "Commit Profile" feature, I sat down with tight end commitment Whit Hafer who went in-depth on his recruiting process with Missouri, pledge to the Tigers, relationships with the coaches, and a whole lot more.

Williams Nwaneri glove watch:

- Since committing to Missouri on August 14th, a palpable buzz has surrounded the two occasions Nwaneri has donned Oklahoma gloves for a scrimmage in Tulsa and during Lee's Summit North's season opening win over Liberty North. PowerMizzou.com's Jarod Hamilton was in attendance for Nwaneri's season-opener last week and got his thoughts on "glove gate" and more - CLICK HERE TO READ

LOOKING AHEAD:

Ryan Wingo watch:

- Wingo is the big fish to watch that remains uncommitted and it seems that Missouri and Texas are the top contenders in the battle for the five-star prospect. For now, Wingo has a commitment date set for December 20th, however, there is a possibility that could happen sooner. The SLUH product is already off to a hot start to his senior campaign - hauling in nine catches for 143 yards in his season opener. In this past week's win over Timberland, Wingo tallied four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on an 85-yard punt return.

Filling the O-line class:

- For now, Missouri only has one commitment along the offensive line in Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle and Tigers' legacy Ryan Jostes. The Tigers have missed on plenty of targets and will likely look to flip a couple of guys like Ray'Quan Bell and Andrew Sprague. Obviously, more high school targets could emerge throughout fall evaluations as well. With Bell, he was one of the first wave of offers when new offensive line Coach Brandon Jones was officially hired. They have a relationship that dates back to Jones' time at Houston, but Bell decided to stay close to home and pledge to the Cougars in June. However, Bell did tweet out an official offer from Missouri back on August 1st, so it's clear the Tigers are still in pursuit. With Sprague, it's more of an obvious pick since he's in the Kansas City area and Missouri was heavily involved in his recruiting process before he committed to Michigan back in April. Michigan is Michigan though, and if the Wolverines find themselves back in the college football playoffs, it would be a difficult task for Missouri to pull a flip despite their current NIL advantages.

Catching up with Corey Simms: