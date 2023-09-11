Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Mizzou Volleyball participated in the Xavier Tournament this week playing in three games this week. In its first match against Buffalo the Tigers lost in three straight sets but bounced back in the same day with a win over Bellarmine. Jordan Illiff and Morgan Isenberg led the way to the Tigers 3-0 win combining for 20 kills and 9 blocks. The next day Mizzou would pick up another win over Xavier 3-2. Isenberg would have 16 kills of her own to go with 3 blocks. The Tigers won the 4th and 5th set to close out the tournament with a win, improving their record to 7-2. This Weeks Results: (09/8) Buffalo 3-0 LOSS (09/8) Bellarmine 3-0 WIN (09/9) Xavier 3-2 WIN Next Week's Matches: (09/14) Eastern Illinois (09/15) Eastern Illinois

SOCCER

On Sunday the Tigers traveled to Lawrence to take on rival KU in a non-conference matchup. Jessica Larson scored her first goal of the season in the 74th minute of the game helping the Tigers as they would tie 2-2. Thursday they would get a win against Illinois 2-1, Jenna Bartels would score her first goal of the season. On Saturday Mizzou would face off against Missouri State in St. Louis and left with a 2-0 win. Kylee Simmons would record her 5th goal of the season in the win. Mizzou soccer moves to 4-1-2 on the year. This Weeks Results: (09/3) Kansas 2-2 TIE (09/7) Illinois 2-1 WIN (09/10) Missouri State 2-0 WIN Next Week's Matches: (09/15) Florida

FOOTBALL

On Saturday night Mizzou recorded their second win of the season as they outlasted Middle Tennessee 23-19. The Mizzou offense showed flashes of explosive plays including a 49-yard touchdown reception by running back Nathaniel Peat in the 4th Quarter. Brady Cook went an efficient 14/19 passing with 204 yards and 2 passing touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as well. Theo Wease Jr. caught his first touchdown on the year on a five-yard pass from Cook in the 3rd quarter to cap off an 80-yard drive. Luther Burden III caught 8 passes for 117 yards. Nyles Gaddy fueled the Tigers defense as he led the way with 2 sacks on the night. Next week the Tigers will host #15 Kansas State. This Weeks Results: (09/9) Middle Tennessee 23-19 WIN Next Week's Game: (09/16) Kansas State

RECRUITING