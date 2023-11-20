Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Mizzou libero Maya Sands earned SEC Defensive play of the Week on Monday after combining for 46-digs against Texas A&M and Auburn last week. This week Mizzou hosted #20 Florida at home on Senior night where they fell 3-0. Mizzou honored seniors Lauren Forbes and Dilara Gedikoglu after the match. Despite the Tigers losing in three sets, Janet deMarrais was able to record her 17th straight game with double digit kills. On Sunday the Tigers traveled to Lexington to face #12 Kentucky for the second time this season, where they lost 3-1. This was the team's second loss to the Wildcats this season. Next week Mizzou will conclude the regular season on the road against Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Georgia 3-2 earlier this season at the Hearnes Center. This Week’s Matches: (11/17) #20 Florida LOSS 3-0 (11/19) #12 Kentucky LOSS 3-1 Next Week’s Matches: (11/25) Georgia

FOOTBALL

Mizzou football highlighted 27 seniors on Saturday night before its final home regular season game against Florida. In front of the fifth straight sellout crowd at Faurot Field Mizzou came away victorious 33-31 in dramatic fashion. Mizzou trailed by one with 1:36 remaining when Brady Cook and the Tiger offense drove 62 yards for the win. When facing a 4th and 17 from the Mizzou 33 yard line, Cook found Luther Burden III for a 27 yard completion. Cook then found Mookie Cooper for a 16 yard completion to set up a game winning field goal attempt. Senior kicker Harrison Mevis would then hit a 30-yard, game winning field goal with five seconds remaining. The Mizzou offense finished with 508 total yards. Cook threw for 331 yards and a touchdown, while completing 20-34 attempts. Cody Schrader capped off his senior night with rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Burden surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in the game, and finished the night with nine catches for 158 yards. Mizzou will face Arkansas in Fayetteville to wrap up its regular season on Friday. This Week’s Game: (11/18) Florida WIN 33-31 Next Week's Game: (11/24) Arkansas

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou Basketball played in three games this week and was able to win two of the games. On Monday Mizzou beat SIUE 68-50 and was powered by 20 points from Sean East II. East II played 33 minutes and shot 8-11 from the field while shooting 2-3 from three. Noah Carter had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win as well. On Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Minnesota fortheir first road game of the season where they won 70-68 after a 20-point comeback. East II gave the Tigers their only lead of the night after hitting an and-one shot with 9.9 seconds remaining. Mizzou finished the game on a 31-9 run and shot 45% from the field in the second half. Nick Honor was the Tigers' highest scorer with 16 points in the win. On Sunday night Mizzou lost to Jackson State at home 73-72 after a last second Jackson State basket. Honor was once again the Tiger’s leading scorer with 17 points. Mizzou will host two games next week against South Carolina St. and Loyal (Md.). This Week's Games: (11/13) SIU Edwardsville WIN 68-50 (11/16) Minnesota WIN 70-68 (11/18) Jackson St LOSS 73-72 Next Week's Games: (11/22) South Carolina State (11/25) Loyola (Md.)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou Women’s Basketball improved to 3-1 on the season after a home victory against North Alabama. Hayley Frank tied her career high in the game with 29 points on 11-18 shooting. Mama Dembele also had a career high in steals in the game as she finished with 10, just one shy of the Mizzou single game record. Dembele finished with a double-double, 12 points, 10 steals, four assists and four rebounds. Ashton Judd also finished with a double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds. Mizzou as a team shot 46% from the field and had 50 points in the paint. The Tigers will face Southern Indiana before traveling to participate in the Daytona Beach Classic. This Week's Games: (11/14) North Alabama WIN 83-72 Next Week's Games: (11/20) Southern Indiana (11/24) Tennessee Tech (11/25) Kent State

Wrestling

#3 Mizzou got its revenge from last season against #21 Arizona State in its dual at the Hearnes Center Sunday night. Mizzou lost last season to the Sun Devils 19-17 but was able to come away this year with a 39-6 victory. Redshirt Junior Noah Surtin (125) pinned his opponent in 1:38 to earn the first win in the dual. This was his third pin of the new season, all of which have come under two minutes and eight seconds. Top ranked and two-time National Champion Keegan O’Toole (165) earned a major decision victory 20-6. Mizzou will face #20 Oklahoma at home on December 1st next. This Week’s Matches: (11/19) #21 Arizona State WIN 39-6 Next Match: (12/1) #20 Oklahoma

RECRUITING