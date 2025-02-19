Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Feb. 18 press conference

Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held a press conference Tuesday ahead of the No. 15 Tigers’ matchup with No. 4 Alabama. Here are a few of his quotes I found most telling and what I think was left unsaid in them.

When asked about rebounding against Alabama

What Gates said: “When the ball is not going in, they do a great job of scoring and part of their offense is opportunities to get second-chance points. … The lessons are, we’ve got to block out, we’ve got to be able to hold teams to one offensive possession and that gives our defense an opportunity to do things as well if we end up that way. We’ve got to have guard rebounding and wing rebounding and post-man rebounding. Everyone has to rebound.” What went unsaid: Alabama out-rebounds teams 44.4-36.5 on average this season with about a third of that average coming on the offensive glass (about 13.75 per game). They posted seven second-chance points on 11 offensive boards against Texas, 12 off 11 offensive rebounds against Arkansas and four off nine offensive boards against Georgia in their past three wins. So the Tide do score some second-chance points and get a lot of opportunities, but they don’t have an incredible conversion rate recently on those chances. Making sure the Tigers do a better job on the defensive glass than they did early against Texas A&M, and making sure Alabama isn’t able to capitalize when it does get extra opportunities, will definitely be one of the keys to today’s game.

When asked about playing at Alabama's pace

What Gates said: “I’m not changing the way we’re playing. I’m not going to ever do that. We’re going to continue to have our guys play at a pace, play with confidence, play unselfishly, execute the game plan.” What went unsaid: Alright, that answers one of my main questions about this game. The Tigers supposedly aren’t going to slow down just to try to mess with Alabama’s pace, which should make this game incredible to watch because it’s going to be constant action back and forth. This should be about as fast of a game as you see this year, whether that’s a good thing for the Tigers, I don’t know. But slowing down and changing up the offensive strategy probably wouldn’t be good for them. So get ready for a track meet.

On Anthony Robinson and Trent Pierce playing better the past week