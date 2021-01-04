PowerMizzou - This week in SEC hoops: Few survive first week unscathed

After a delayed start and a disjointed first few weeks, the college basketball season finally feels like it has hit its stride. The vast majority of conferences, including the SEC, have kicked off league play and the first NET rankings of the season were revealed Monday. Missouri, which has four Quadrant I wins, tied for the most in the country, debuted at No. 10. The Tigers started SEC play on a somber note, falling into an early hole and ultimately losing by 20 to No. 4 Tennessee for the team's first defeat of the season. Missouri then rebounded with a 13-point win at previously unbeaten Arkansas on Saturday. The team's first week of SEC play seems to be indicative of life in a league where pretty much any team can beat any other on a given night. Of the nine teams that have played two conference games so far, six sit 1-1. Out of the 13 teams who have taken the floor for a league game, 11 already have a loss. South Carolina, which spent more than three weeks on pause due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program, has yet to play a conference game and has taken the floor just once since Dec. 5. The Gamecocks are expected to be able to play Texas A&M on Wednesday. At the start of each week during the season, we will refresh the SEC standings, highlight a few notable results from the previous set of games and look forward to the matchups to come. Here is this week's SEC hoops roundup.

Nate Oates and Alabama represent just one of two teams who have started off SEC play 2-0. (Alabama Athletics)

SEC Standings Team Overall record League record Last week NET Ranking Florida 5-1 2-0 won at Vanderbilt, won vs. LSU 22 Alabama 7-3 2-0 won vs. Mississippi, won at Tennessee 36 Kentucky 2-6 1-0 won at Mississippi State 144 Tennessee 7-1 1-1 won at Missouri, lost vs. Alabama 3 Missouri 7-1 1-1 lost vs. Tennessee, won at Arkansas 10 Arkansas 9-1 1-1 won at Auburn, lost vs. Missouri 24 LSU 6-2 1-1 won vs. Texas A&M, lost at Florida 23 Mississippi State 6-4 1-1 won at Georgia, lost vs. Kentucky 113 Texas A&M 6-2 1-1 lost at LSU, won vs. Auburn 97 South Carolina 2-2 0-0 N/A 103 Ole Miss 5-3 0-1 lost at Alabama 62 Georgia 7-1 1-1 lost at Mississippi State 86 Vanderbilt 4-3 0-1 lost vs. Florida 177 Auburn 6-4 0-2 lost vs. Arkansas, lost at Texas A&M 76

Risers and Fallers

Certainly the team with the best, and most surprising, opening week of conference play was Alabama. Nate Oates' team didn't beat an opponent ranked in the NET top 50 during non-conference play, but the Crimson Tide knocked off Ole Miss at home, then stunned Tennessee on the road. Alabama has been known more for its run-and-gun offensive style under Oates, but the Crimson Tide's success this week largely came from the defensive end. Alabama held Ole Miss to 64 points and Tennessee to 63. The Rebels shot just 33.8 percent from the field and 7.7 percent from three, while Tennessee, which had just made 50 percent of its shots against Missouri, shot 31.8 percent overall and 19.0 percent from three against the Crimson Tide. Florida also got off to a 2-0 start despite taking more than two weeks off after preseason SEC player of the year Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the team's Dec. 12 loss at Florida State. The Gators brought back two former five-star recruits in sophomores Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann in the backcourt, and the duo combined to score 36 points in the team's shootout win over LSU. The star of the week for Florida, though, was junior forward Colin Castleton. Castleton, who averaged just 3.1 points in eight minutes per game last season, averaged 22 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in Florida's two wins this week. Auburn got off to the worst start in league play. The Tigers, who have already self-imposed a postseason ban for this year and are playing without five-star freshman Sharife Cooper as he awaits clearance by the NCAA, gave up 97 points to Auburn, then mustered just 22 in the first half against Texas A&M. Auburn nearly climbed out of its early hole against the Aggies but ultimately fell 66-64 to become the SEC's only 0-2 team.

Mizzou opponent tracker

This week, Missouri will travel to Mississippi State on Tuesday and host LSU on Saturday. Let's take a look at how each fared last week. Mississippi State started conference play with an impressive, 10-point win on the road against previously-undefeated Georgia. The Bulldogs looked like they might follow it up with their first win over Kentucky since John Calipari took over in Lexington in 2009, but the Wildcats prevailed in double-overtime despite Mississippi State leading by as many as nine points in the final 10 minutes and Calipari being ejected. LSU cruised to a 23-point beatdown of Texas A&M to open league play but couldn't quite keep pace with Florida on Saturday. The Tigers' high-octane offense has been led by freshman sensation Cameron Thomas, who is averaging 24.6 points per game on the season, fifth best in the country. Thomas has scored at least 28 points in three consecutive games. It's not just Thomas that Missouri will have to worry about defending, however; LSU as a team ranks fifth nationally in offensive efficiency and 10th in scoring at 85.9 points per game. Those numbers might have been propped up a bit by playing weak competition, however; LSU has played just two opponents ranked in the top 80 by KenPom and lost to both.

This week's schedule