PowerMizzou - This week in SEC hoops: Winter weather further complicates schedule

Eight days ago, the SEC announced that the opportunity still remained for every SEC team to play all 18 league games this season, despite most teams seeing at least a game or two postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the next few days, a wave of almost unprecedented winter weather knocked out power and made travel impossible throughout much of the south. As a result, with the conference tournament set to tip off in just over two weeks, the SEC basketball schedule looks more complicated than ever.

Four SEC games were postponed last week, which brings the total number of postponed games in league play to 14. Every team except Georgia has had at least one league game postponed, with half the league having missed multiple matchups. Seven of those postponed games have involved Texas A&M, which has not played a game during the month of February due to a COVID-19 outbreak and which already called off its Tuesday game at Kentucky. The Aggies are currently scheduled to travel to Missouri on Saturday, but that game appears to be in jeopardy.

The result of the rash of postponements is it would now be virtually impossible for every team to play the same number of regular-season conference games. The SEC was prepared for that, with commissioner Greg Sankey telling reporters on Jan. 30 that the league would seed its tournament by winning percentage. What remains to be seen, however, is how the conference will go about choosing which games to play on the lone weekend set aside for make-ups, that of March 6. Missouri, for instance, has missed games against both Vanderbilt and LSU. Those two teams have each had at least one additional game postponed, as well. The league could theoretically ask those teams to each play two games in a three- or four-day span before heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament, but that seems unlikely, and no plans have been made public for how the league will determine which games should be made up.

There were still 10 games played last week, however, and the league standings are getting a bit more clear. Alabama needs just one more win to secure an outright regular-season title, while Arkansas and LSU each stayed hot and are tied for second in the standings. Here is our weekly review of the past week's results as well as a look forward at the matchups to come.