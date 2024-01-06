Greco originally visited Missouri for their 33-31 win over Florida, before returning for an official visit with the Tigers the weekend of December 15th.

Three-star ATH Trajen Greco made it official on Saturday at the All-American Bowl Game in San Antonio, Texas - he is now committed to Missouri and officially part of the Tigers' 2024 recruiting class, having signed his NLI in December.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect was previously committed to Georgia Tech, but backed off that pledge just days after a November visit to Missouri for the Florida game. USC was another power five program that came in with a late-season offer.

Greco also held notable offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.

The three-star has put together a stellar senior season on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, Greco has hauled in 41 catches for 549 yards and 10 touchdowns. At cornerback, he's recorded 25 tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Greco is also equally as talented on the basketball court, averaging 16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during his junior season, earning Georgia 8-7A Player of the Year honors.

Greco is projected to play cornerback for the Tigers and becomes the 21st signee in Missouri's 2024 recruiting class.

He will also become the eighth mid-year enrollee for the Tigers, joining Aidan Glover, Ryan Jostes, Talan Chandler, Caleb Pyfrom, Jayven Richardson, Brian Huff, and Cameron Keys.