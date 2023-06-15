Collierville (Tenn.) dual-threat quarterback Aidan Glover was the first signal-caller Missouri hosted this month and the Tigers put their best foot forward to make a strong impression. On Thursday, the three-star prospect solidified his commitment to the Tigers on social media. "I'm very impressed with the coaching staff and the potential of the program," Glover told PowerMizzou.com after his official. "The players really welcomed me and it felt like a really good place to be."

Missouri was the third official visit for Glover, who had taken previous visits to Northwestern in May and Boston College the weekend of June 2nd. During his junior season, Glover displayed his playmaking skills with his arm and his legs, completing 65% of his passes for 1,421 yards and 21 touchdowns against just seven interceptions while rushing for 418 yards and three scores. His dual-threat capabilities is what has drawn the interest of many college programs. Glover becomes the third commitment for the Tigers in the 2024 recruiting class, joining Joplin (Mo.) tight end Whit Hafer and Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, both Missouri legacies.