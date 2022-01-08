Through highs and lows, Martin keeps Tigers even keel

On February 6, 2021, Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers beat No. 10 Alabama 68-65. On January 8, 2022—336 days later—Martin’s Tigers beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86.

In between those two defining wins over a ranked Crimson Tide team, the Tigers went 9-14.

Through it all, Cuonzo Martin rarely wavered.

“Coach is coach,” Kobe Brown said after a career-high 30-point performance to lead the Tigers over his home state team on Saturday afternoon. “He’s all about business.”

Martin’s persona rarely changes. He’s intense during the game, stalking the Missouri sideline and almost never sitting down. But after a game, it would be difficult to tell from his volume, his inflection, his body language—or even what he’s actually saying—whether Missouri has won or lost.

A lot of fans probably view that as a negative. Especially when his team is struggling as much as it has this season, fans want answers. Heck, those of us in the media would like some answers to. That’s just not Martin. Saturday was “just another win to me” and the losses—whether they’re blowouts against Kansas and Illinois or the ones that shouldn’t happen against Liberty and UMKC—are opportunities for growth.

“Often times you can consume yourself with the periphery if you’re struggling and losing games,” Martin said.

That’s not Martin. This is a man who has frequently said if Missouri fires him, he'll walk away and you'll never hear from him again. He spends no time at all worrying about his job security, even as the opinions about it have come frequently--and not favorably--this season.

“People always say trust the process, but I always say trust the people,” Martin said. “I’m not going to tell you everything you want to hear, but trust the fact that I’m going to do everything in my power so you can be successful. That’s trusting the people more than the process.”