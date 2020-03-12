"Absolutely," Smith said. "As backers, we've got to get guys lined up, we've got to set the defense and set the tone. Guys are gonna feed off our energy. We just try to bring it every day."

"Last year throughout the season, I could have been more vocal. I didn't. I took a step back and I shouldn't have," the junior said. "It's kind of my turn. It was Terez (Hall) , then it was Cale (Garrett) , now it's me."

Bolton said earlier this week that he needs to be more of a leader on this Tiger team.

"He's a man's man," linebackers coach D.J. Smith said. "He's a really good guy off the field. He's good for the young guys in the room, helps me a lot."

While nobody's being handed a spot, there are a few guys that would jump to the front of the line no matter who the coaches were. Nick Bolton is one of the best returning players in the SEC and maybe Mizzou's most talented player.

"I think we've got a coachable bunch that's eager to win and eager to have success," tight ends coach Casey Woods said. "They're a fun group to coach."

"It's always exciting to do what we do," running backs coach Curtis Luper said. "We evaluate every day."

Missouri is through week one of spring football. Eli Drinkwitz made it clear on day one that nobody would win a starting job in March. Everything is brand new and the coaching staff is just trying to get a handle on the talent it has on the roster in the first few days.

The other seemingly sure thing for Missouri is the running back position. Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie offered a solid 1-2 punch in a disappointing offensive year for the Tigers.

"It helps a lot, especially installation," Luper said. "They have a reference point. I can say this and they say 'Oh yeah, we called it that the last couple years.' They're just experienced veterans. Day one practice is no big deal to them."

There will be plenty of competition for carries beyond "Thunder and Lightning" as Badie called Rountree and himself earlier this week. One of the players hoping to step into that role is freshman Elijah Young, who signed in December and enrolled early.

"He's very conscientious," Luper said. "He really, really, really tries hard. He understands the offense and he's just getting better every day. We'll find out when we really strap it on. When he gets hit in the mouth the first time we'll see."

Then there are some spots where there are very few sure things. The new staff has overhauled the receiver position. Jonathon Johnson and Johnathan Nance graduated. Kam Scott transferred. The staff brought in four scholarship wide receivers plus preferred walk-on Chance Luper. The most notable of that group was Virginia Tech graduate transfer Damon Hazelton, who is on campus for spring ball.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to add value to your roster, I think you've got to do it," wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan said. "Anytime you have a player that's played a lot of games and had that experience, they're attractive."

Special teams is also completely up in the air. Tucker McCann handled everything for the Tigers last year. Coordinator Erik Link said every job on the special teams is wide open.

"It's a huge evaluation process," Link said. "Just improving on the fundamentals and techniques, but then getting our foundation installed, offense, defense and special teams. It's no different with special teams, no different with the kicking game. We're trying to get a foundation in all six phases."

Link said freshman Harrison Mevis, another early enrollee, has been doing more placekicking than punting in the first week of practice.

"He should really still be a senior in high school," Link said. "So I think it's an adjustment for him. Not just the football part of it, but the school part, the meetings and the workouts and the lifting. I think he's responded really well."

One presumed starter who hasn't been able to do anything on the field just yet is tight end Daniel Parker Jr. But the junior has still managed to make a big impression on his position coach.

"He comes to all of our meetings, he comes to all of our practices," Woods said. "He's as good of a mental rep guy as I've ever been around. He's serious about his craft, he want to be in here. He studies, he asks the right questions, he's at every meeting early. He really is still a leader of our group."

There will be more questions than answers over the next few months, but the coaches will continue to evaluate the roster every day. The Tigers return to the practice field on Friday afternoon.