Over the next few weeks, PowerMizzou.com will take a look back at the season for each of the Tigers’ rotational players. Tre Gomillion was one of four players head coach Dennis Gates brought over with him from Cleveland State to Missouri. Gomillion began his collegiate career at Gordan State College before becoming the first player that Gates signed as a head coach while with the Vikings in 2019. He became the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year just two seasons later and helped Cleveland State win back-to-back conference regular season championships. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard became a do-everything player for the Tigers upon his arrival, filling any role that was required of him throughout the course of the game. At times, that meant guarding players much larger than him and relying on his strength to keep them from scoring in the post. Other times, it was functioning as a facilitator on offense when the team was in need of an extra playmaker.

Gomillion exhibited a penchant for getting to the rim, with 58.7% of his field goal attempts this season coming at the cup, ranking in the 98th percentile in the country among guards per CBB Analytics. He connected on 38 of his 72 shots inside the paint.

The graduate senior was solid in other areas, too. Though he was a low-volume shooter from outside, he finished the season making 35.3% of his 3-pointers, most of them coming from the corners. His ability to get into the lane and draw in defenders also led helped him find open teammates — per KenPom, Gomillion recorded assists on 15.6% of his possessions. He was also one of the better rebounders at his position as well. According to KenPom, Gomillion secured 6.7% of available offensive rebounds and 12.4% of available defensive rebounds. He grabbed a season-high 11 boards in Mizzou’s overtime win over Mississippi State on Feb. 21. Gomillion’s value to the team wasn’t just measured by his production. He was considered a leader by the Tigers and was voted as a team captain. He brought a win-at-all-costs mentality to the court that often became infectious to his teammates. Gomillion came off the bench throughout the first 10 games of the season but worked himself into a spot in the starting lineup in the next nine. A groin injury limited Gomillion to 24 games on the year and kept him out of the team’s postseason games in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. But even while sidelined, Gomillion stayed engaged, routinely making suggestions to Gates during games. He hasn’t yet announced his plans now that his college career is over, but Gates said he plans to bring “Coach Cameron” — affectionately referring to Tre by his legal name — onto his staff when Gomillion feels the time is right. “He'll continue to impact the game of basketball in different ways,” Gates said. “But I couldn't imagine being on this journey without him and being here without him.”

