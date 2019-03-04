On January 31st, the NCAA dropped a bomb on Missouri’s seniors: Their last season of college football would last 12 games and no more. As part of the sanctions for violations of academic fraud, the NCAA banned the Tigers from playing in the 2019 postseason.

“I didn’t know what was going on. We got a team meeting out of the blue,” quarterback Kelly Bryant, who had been on campus less than three weeks, said. “I’m like what the heck is going on? It was a very serious meeting. Coach laid it out there, he didn’t hide anything from us, told us what all the different scenarios were.”

Some of the Tigers didn’t want to discuss the NCAA situation after practice on Sunday, deferring those inquiries to Barry Odom. Others didn’t hold back.

“It’s like, I mean, f— it,” senior offensive tackle Yasir Durant said. “I mean, not f— it, but f— it. We just got to go out, whether we have the NCAA or not, we still got to go out there and play and earn our right to go to a bowl game, earn our right for this kind of stuff.”

Missouri has already informed the NCAA it will appeal the sanctions. That appeal will be filed by March 24th and the athletic department is hopeful it will get the postseason ban lifted. Sources have told PowerMizzou.com the school thinks it will hear a final resolution around the start of the football season.

“I could care less about what they say about the sanctions,” senior wide receiver Johnathon Johnson said. “I know that our AD and our coach and other people around here are gonna go to bat for us and make sure we try to get those sanctions reversed. I’m not worried about it. I’m just coming out here making sure the team has the same goal and that’s to get better every day.”

There were a few days where some doubted if these seniors would be a part of that team. One of the results of the sanctions is that any of Missouri’s players with only one year of eligibility remaining would be free to transfer to any school without sitting out. And in this circumstance, those seniors effectively became free agents. Any school was free to recruit Missouri’s seniors. It simply had to notify the school’s compliance office of the intent to do so.

Plenty of schools did. Odom has said his seniors are getting calls daily. None of the players we talked to on Sunday wanted to mention specific schools, but they did acknowledge other coaches have reached out.

“A couple schools are calling, I guess, every one of our seniors,” Durant said. “I know for me there were a couple schools.”

“We all got together like who you got calling and we all talked about it,” Johnson said.