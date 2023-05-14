Going into Sunday, nobody was sure if Missouri was going to be a part of the NCAA Softball Tournament field. The Tigers didn't have to wait long to find out.

Missouri was the third team revealed in the 64-team bracket on ESPN2. The Tigers (34-24, 7-17 SEC) will open tournament play against the Cal Bears (33-19-1, 9-14-1 PAC-12) in the Norman Regional. In the other game, No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) will face Hofstra (29-25, 16-7 CAA).

The Tigers spent the last few weeks of their season being self-described party crashers. They hope to do it again on the home field of the best program in the country over the last decade. Oklahoma is chasing its third consecutive national championship and its sixth in the last ten NCAA Tournaments.

"No better party to crash than theirs," Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said. "Why not us?

"But we have to focus on Cal first. That’s the big step."

It's a regional full of familiarity. The Tigers were conference mates with the Sooners for years in the Big 12, and will soon be again in the SEC. Tigers' head coach Larissa Anderson came to Mizzou from Hofstra five years ago. Anderson won 130 games in four seasons coaching the Pride and has won 168 in her five years in Columbia.

"Sometimes the softball gods work in a very mysterious way," Anderson said. "It pulls on your heartstrings a little bit. I’m excited for them. There’s a lot of Hofstra tradition in our Mizzou program."