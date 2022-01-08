Tiger Tipoff Preview: Alabama

After having its scheduled SEC home opener postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster, Missouri will return to Mizzou Arena on Saturday. But the Tigers won't be back at full strength.

Head coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters Friday that Missouri is expected to be without three players when it hosts No. 15 Alabama, barring any further positive tests. He didn't specify which players would miss the contest. That would leave the Tigers with just nine players.

"We got enough to go," Martin said. "I’m excited to go, too.”

It's been an unusual past couple weeks for Missouri due to COVID complications. Martin missed the team's first SEC matchup, a 83-56 loss at Kentucky on Dec. 29, after a positive test. He returned to the team following five days of isolation, but a combination of positive tests and contact tracing knocked the Tigers below the SEC's minimum roster thresholds of seven available players and one coach. Thus, Wednesday's game against Mississippi State was postponed. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Enough players have returned from quarantine for Missouri to host Alabama, but the Tigers have not been able to practice like normal. Martin said that the team has been unable to hold five-on-five scrimmages this week because of a lack of available bodies.

"You’d like to have all your guys there, because that’s how you practice," Martin said. "There’s a comfort level with certain guys on the team that you’re not around. It doesn’t feel right. The hard part, you can’t duplicate five on five, unless you’ve got a coach out there, and I’m not certainly not getting out there, because I can’t move. … There’s no excuses, you still have to be productive and get the job done.”

Even under normal circumstances, Alabama would provide a tough test for Missouri. The Crimson Tide have knocked off both No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 12 Houston so far this season. They've started SEC play 2-0 with wins over Tennessee and Florida.

Led by guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Nate Oates' squad employs a similar high-paced, three-point-happy attack that got Alabama to the Sweet Sixteen last season. Missouri will have its work cut out staying in front of the dynamic duo.

"You can’t allow those two guys comfort," Martin said of Shackelford and Quinerly. "You have to disrupt their flow. They have to make shots over you. ... They can’t shoot threes, and you can’t allow them to get to the rim. That’s when it’s a long night. But it has to be great one on one defense, and it has to be pull-ups the whole night."

Here's everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.