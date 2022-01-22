Tiger Tipoff Preview: Alabama
Two weeks ago, Missouri pulled off a surprising upset when it toppled then-No. 15 Alabama despite playing without two players. The Tigers will attempt to pull off a sweep of the Crimson Tide Saturday when they travel to Tuscaloosa.
Kobe Brown exploded for 30 points and 13 rebounds while Missouri scored a season-high 92 points in the first meeting with Alabama. In that matchup, the Tigers also recorded a season-best 19 assists and won the rebounding margin 39 to 28. Alabama's loss at Missouri started a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide, but they rectified that by defeating LSU 70-67 on Wednesday.
Here's everything you need to know to get set for the rematch.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (8-9) vs Alabama (12-6)
WHEN: 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino)
SERIES: Alabama leads 11-7
KenPom Prediction: Alabama 83-67
THE STARTING LINEUPS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Jahvon Quinerly
|
JR
|
6-1
|
14.9
|
3.4
|
4.1
|
Jaden Shackelford
|
JR
|
6-3
|
16.7
|
5.8
|
1.3
|
Keon Ellis
|
SR
|
6-6
|
12.2
|
6.4
|
1.9
|
Noah Gurley
|
SR
|
6-8
|
7.2
|
3.7
|
0.5
|
Charles Bediako
|
FR
|
7-0
|
6.6
|
4.3
|
0.8
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Boogie Coleman
|
FR
|
6-1
|
9.7
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
DaJuan Gordon
|
JR
|
6-4
|
8.6
|
4.3
|
1.3
|
Javon Pickett
|
SR
|
6-5
|
9.4
|
2.9
|
1.8
|
Trevon Brazile
|
FR
|
6-9
|
5.8
|
4.0
|
0.8
|
Kobe Brown
|
JR
|
6-7
|
14.2
|
8.5
|
2.2
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Alabama
|
67.2
|
Scoring
|
81.1
|
71.3
|
Opponent PPG
|
74.2
|
25.8
|
Three-point percentage
|
31.1
|
41.9
|
Field goal percentage
|
44.9
|
+3.1
|
Rebound Margin
|
+3.5
|
14.5
|
Turnovers
|
13.5
|
181
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
10
|
117
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
52
|
164
|
Tempo
|
25
|
17
|
Strength of Schedule
|
1
MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Stay in front of the Alabama guards. The backcourt duo of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford still did some damage in the first matchup between these two teams, with Quinerly scoring 19 points and Shackelford scoring 17. But the duo took a combined 28 shots to get there. Missouri will need to once again limit Quinerly and Shackelford if it hopes to keep pace with Alabama. If the two guards are able to get past defenders in transition or get to the rim often, it makes the Alabama offense virtually impossible to guard, as you have to choose between giving up layups or leaving shooters open from three-point range.
2. Keep attacking the basket. Don't expect Alabama to come out in a zone defense again, which it did two weeks ago. Missouri wasted little time shredding it. However, even if Alabama adjusts its defensive strategy to play more man and pay more attention to Brown, Missouri needs to stay aggressive on offense, not settle for shots from the perimeter. It's no coincidence that on Tuesday, Missouri both attempted the fewest three-pointers in a game during Martin's tenure and shot its highest field goal percentage since 2017. The Tigers need to stay active on the offensive end and get the ball into the paint as often as possible. It would help if Brown is able to get as much help from his teammates as he did Tuesday, when five other players scored at least seven points.
3. Win the rebounding margin again. The biggest key that Martin harped on while speaking to the media prior to Missouri's first game against Alabama was rebounding, particularly on the defensive glass. Alabama has been adept at keeping possessions alive this season, ranking No. 23 nationally in offensive rebounding rate. Yet two weeks ago, it was Missouri that won the offensive rebounding battle 16-11 and outscored Alabama in second-chance points 17-11. Replicating that performance will be key. It seems unlikely that Missouri is going to score 90-plus points again this time, so limiting Alabama to one shot would help keep the score within reach.
POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION
While it was a nice surprise that Missouri upset Alabama once this season, no need to overthink this one. The Crimson Tide is the more talented team, they're playing at home and they have a chance to avenge the loss from two weeks ago. Nate Oates should be particularly eager to adjust his defensive game plan. The only way we see Missouri winning this one would be if Alabama shoots poorly and the Tigers can win a game in the 60s or low 70s, but the Crimson Tide have only scored fewer than 70 points twice in 18 games this season.
FINAL SCORE: Alabama 80, Missouri 62