Tiger Tipoff Preview: Alabama

Kobe Brown exploded for 30 points and 13 rebounds while Missouri scored a season-high 92 points in the first meeting with Alabama. In that matchup, the Tigers also recorded a season-best 19 assists and won the rebounding margin 39 to 28. Alabama's loss at Missouri started a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide, but they rectified that by defeating LSU 70-67 on Wednesday.

1. Stay in front of the Alabama guards. The backcourt duo of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford still did some damage in the first matchup between these two teams, with Quinerly scoring 19 points and Shackelford scoring 17. But the duo took a combined 28 shots to get there. Missouri will need to once again limit Quinerly and Shackelford if it hopes to keep pace with Alabama. If the two guards are able to get past defenders in transition or get to the rim often, it makes the Alabama offense virtually impossible to guard, as you have to choose between giving up layups or leaving shooters open from three-point range.

2. Keep attacking the basket. Don't expect Alabama to come out in a zone defense again, which it did two weeks ago. Missouri wasted little time shredding it. However, even if Alabama adjusts its defensive strategy to play more man and pay more attention to Brown, Missouri needs to stay aggressive on offense, not settle for shots from the perimeter. It's no coincidence that on Tuesday, Missouri both attempted the fewest three-pointers in a game during Martin's tenure and shot its highest field goal percentage since 2017. The Tigers need to stay active on the offensive end and get the ball into the paint as often as possible. It would help if Brown is able to get as much help from his teammates as he did Tuesday, when five other players scored at least seven points.

3. Win the rebounding margin again. The biggest key that Martin harped on while speaking to the media prior to Missouri's first game against Alabama was rebounding, particularly on the defensive glass. Alabama has been adept at keeping possessions alive this season, ranking No. 23 nationally in offensive rebounding rate. Yet two weeks ago, it was Missouri that won the offensive rebounding battle 16-11 and outscored Alabama in second-chance points 17-11. Replicating that performance will be key. It seems unlikely that Missouri is going to score 90-plus points again this time, so limiting Alabama to one shot would help keep the score within reach.