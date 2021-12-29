Tiger Tipoff Preview: Kentucky

Prior to Christmas, the Missouri basketball team finished its grueling three-game stretch to end non-conference play with games against Kansas, Utah and Illinois. Wednesday, the Tigers will start SEC play, and the challenge doesn't get any easier.

Missouri will travel to Rupp Arena to face No. 18 Kentucky — and it will do so without its head coach. Cuonzo Martin announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. It is not yet known how long he will be away from the team, but he will not be on the sideline in Lexington. Assistant coach Cornell Mann will act as head coach in Martin's absence.

Speaking to media members via Zoom Tuesday, Mann said preparation for the league-opener had felt "pretty normal" without Martin. Martin has offered some guidance from afar about the team's practices, Mann said, but has largely left it up to the assistants to prepare the team.

"I've been here with coach Martin the whole time, and our whole staff has, so we understand exactly what coach wants us to do, we understand how things are supposed to go. The players understand that as well. And so I think we're as prepared as anybody would be for this type of situation."

The good news for Missouri is that the Tigers will have their entire roster available against Kentucky. No other Missouri coaches or players aside from Martin tested positive when the team returned to campus on Dec. 26. The team has not been surveillance-testing vaccinated individuals this season, meaning players have not been regularly tested like they were a year ago, and a team spokesperson said there are no plans to return to that policy.

Mann's first game as Missouri's acting head coach will come in a tough matchup against a Kentucky team that less than two weeks ago beat North Carolina by 29. Here is all the information you need to get set for the matchup.