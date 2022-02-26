Tiger Tipoff Preview: LSU

Missouri will see a familiar face on the opposite side of the court when it travels to LSU on Saturday. After spending his first three college seasons at Missouri, Xavier Pinson transferred to LSU during the offseason and has been the starting point guard for Will Wade's squad this season. Pinson hasn't matched his scoring numbers from last year, but he's also not shooting as often. He's averaging 10.4 points per game on 8.6 shots compared to 13.6 points on 11.2 shots per game a season ago. Instead, he's facilitating more, averaging a career high 4.6 assists per game. "Looking at the games we’ve watched, he’s passing the ball more, distributing more, getting in the lane, doing different things," Cuonzo Martin said of Pinson. Pinson's importance to LSU has been evident. During the 21 games in which he's been healthy, LSU is 17-4. The team is 2-5 when he has missed games or left in the first half due to injury. Missouri will look to use its familiarity with Pinson to slow him and LSU down. But that won't be the only key to snapping the team's current four-game losing streak. LSU ranks fourth nationally in defensive efficiency, which could prove problematic for a Missouri squad that has averaged 55.8 points per contest during its recent losing streak. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson will face his former team when the Tigers travel to face LSU Saturday night. (Cassie Florido)

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (10-18) vs. LSU (19-9) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino) SERIES: LSU leads 9-2 KenPom Prediction: LSU 73-58

THE STARTING LINEUPS

LSU Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Xavier Pinson SR 6-2 10.4 2.7 4.6 Mwami Wilkinson SO 6-5 3.9 3.1 0.9 Brandon Murray FR 6-5 9.9 2.7 1.7 Darius Days SR 6-7 13.2 7.9 1.0 Efton Reid FR 6-11 6.6 4.6 0.5

Mizzou Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Boogie Coleman JR 6-5 9.2 3.6 2.9 DaJuan Gordon JR 6-4 8.6 4.0 1.3 Javon Pickett SR 6-5 10.5 2.8 1.7 Trevon Brazile FR 6-9 5.7 4.4 0.9 Kobe Brown JR 6-7 12.4 7.9 2.5

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category LSU 64.9 Scoring 72.8 70.4 Opponent PPG 62.2 27.8 Three-point percentage 32.7 42.4 Field goal percentage 44.0 +0.3 Rebound Margin +3.3 14.0 Turnovers 14.8 168 Offensive Efficiency Rank 106 144 Defensive Efficiency Rank 4 286 Tempo 83 8 Strength of Schedule 24

MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Frustrate Pinson. As mentioned above, Pinson has been key to LSU's success this season. However, Missouri fans know that Pinson is capable of both being the reason his team wins and the reason his team loses on any given night. And playing against his former team, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Pinson takes the court looking to have a big game. If Missouri can use that against him and force him into making some mistakes, it would be big. Turnovers have been the Achilles heel for LSU this season. LSU ranks No. 311 nationally in turnover rate. Pinson and backup point guard Eric Gaines have been the main culprits, as both average more than three giveaways per game. If Missouri is going to have any chance, it will likely be because they force Pinson and Gaines into some mistakes that lead to points on the other end of the floor. LSU is 14-4 this season when it turns the ball over 15 or fewer times but 5-5 in games in which it gives the ball away more than 15 times. 2. Take care of the ball. LSU has often been able to get away with turning the ball over itself because it is elite and taking it back from opponents. LSU ranks fourth nationally in defensive turnover rate and leads the nation in steals. Martin said Missouri can expect plenty of three-quarter court pressure from LSU. On-ball pressure has been a problem this season for Mizzou, which ranks No. 321 nationally in turnover rate. The visiting Tigers can't afford to lose the turnover battle in this one. 3. Attack the basket. LSU's defense is not only adept at turning over its opponents. It's good at just about everything else, too. LSU ranks among the top 15 teams nationally in field goal percentage defense, three-point defense and block rate. The one area in which LSU has been susceptible has been fouls. It ranks 327th nationally in free throw attempts per field goal attempt allowed. Missouri hasn't been very good at getting to the free throw line this season, ranking last in the SEC in free throw attempts. That will need to change Saturday. Missouri needs to avoid settling for three-point looks unless they are wide open and attack the paint whenever possible, hopefully drawing whistles in the process.

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION