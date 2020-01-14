Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup at Mississippi State.

Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Win the battle of the boards. Mississippi State's strength this season has been its offensive rebounding. Led by Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard, the Bulldogs rank second nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 40.9 percent of their own misses. Missouri has been out-rebounded in all three of its SEC games so far this season, and the Tigers gave up 13 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds against Florida on Saturday. Boxing out and limiting Mississippi State to one shot will be key, especially when Missouri goes small with only one of Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko in the lineup.

2. Cut down on fouls. Aside from surrendering second-chance points, the only other cause for concern to come out of Missouri's rout of Florida was the fouls. Missouri got whistled for 26 total fouls, which resulted in 32 free throw attempts for the Gators. While some of the calls may have been debatable, this isn't a new issue for the Tigers; it marked the second time in three games that Missouri's opponent has shot 30 or more free throws. The Tigers' foul rate of 28.9 percent ranks 332nd nationally. Meanwhile, Mississippi State has been solid at getting to the line this season, ranking 41st in free throw attempts per field goal attempt. Given Mississippi State's size, Missouri will be in trouble if its bigs get into significant foul trouble, especially without Jeremiah Tilmon in the lineup.

3. Keep attacking. The day before Missouri's offensive explosion against Florida, players and coaches alike outlined two goals for the Tiger offense: take advantage of transition opportunities and attack the rim. The team executed, and the result was the best offensive performance of the season, and maybe the best under Cuonzo Martin. We wouldn't expect Missouri to continue to shoot better from 60 percent from the field and from three-point range, but the offense clearly looked more dynamic and energetic against Florida, and the Tigers need to keep that going by continuing to attack in the two areas outlined above. Mississippi State can score; the Tigers likely won't be able to scratch out a road win if they return to scoring fewer than 60 points.