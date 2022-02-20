Tiger Tipoff Preview: Mississippi State, Vol. II

Almost nothing about Missouri's first matchup against Mississippi State went smoothly. The Tigers didn't arrive in Starkville until a few hours prior to tipoff, prompting the game to be delayed by two and a half hours. Then, they could never discover an offense. Missouri shot 3-17 from three-point range and 16-51 overall in a 19-point loss. Missouri will have less than 48 hours to get those issues corrected. Mississippi State travels to Columbia Sunday night for the second leg of the home-and-home series between the two teams. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the rematch.

Missouri will look to get more out of leading scorer Kobe Brown, who scored eight points on 3-10 shooting against Mississippi State on Friday. (Megan Fox)

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (10-16) vs. Mississippi State (15-11) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. WHERE: Mizzou Arena TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino) SERIES: Mississippi State leads 11-5 KenPom Prediction: Mississippi State 70-65

THE STARTING LINEUPS

Mississippi State Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Iverson Molinar JR 6-3 18.3 3.2 3.9 Camryn Carter FR 6-3 2.8 0.9 1.2 D.J. Jeffries JR 6-7 10.0 2.7 2.1 Garrison Brooks SR 6-10 11.3 6.8 0.8 Tolu Smith JR 6-10 12.2 5.8 0.8

Mizzou Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Boogie Coleman JR 6-5 9.1 3.5 3.0 DaJuan Gordon JR 6-4 8.8 4.2 1.3 Javon Pickett SR 6-5 10.0 2.8 1.6 Trevon Brazile FR 6-9 5.7 4.3 0.8 Kobe Brown JR 6-7 12.5 7.9 2.5

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Mississippi State 65.4 Scoring 72.6 70.5 Opponent PPG 66.5 28.1 Three-point percentage 31.6 42.6 Field goal percentage 46.5 +0.8 Rebound Margin +6.4 14.1 Turnovers 12.7 151 Offensive Efficiency Rank 31 151 Defensive Efficiency Rank 70 289 Tempo 272 8 Strength of Schedule 46

MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Shoot better. It's easy to overcomplicate the game of basketball, but ultimately if one team shoots 31.4 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from three-point range, it is probably not going to win. Mississippi State essentially dared Mizzou to shoot over its packed in zone defense on Friday night and the Tigers couldn't do it. That made scoring around the basket more difficult. The Tigers will hope that a return to their own gym will cause a few more perimeter shots to fall, thus forcing Mississippi State to expand its defense. 2. Be better against the bigs. Cuonzo Martin said after the game that Mississippi State's frontcourt imposed its will on Missouri on both ends of the floor. The Bulldogs held Missouri to just 20 points in the paint, its lowest in an SEC game this season, and frustrated Kobe Brown. Missouri's leading scorer mustered eight points on 3-10 shooting. The Tigers will need more out of him if they're going to keep the second matchup closer. And on the other end, Mississippi State's starting frontcourt of Garrison Brooks and Tolu Smith combined to score 26 points. Even though the Tigers are undersized down low compared to Mississippi State, they need to find a way to frustrate Brooks and Smith. 3. Minimize live-ball turnovers. Missouri's turnover count from Friday night's game doesn't look too ugly. The Tigers gave the ball away 13 times, fewer than their season average. But Mississippi State only turned it over nine, and the Bulldogs scored 18 points off turnovers. Several of Missouri's giveaways led directly to fast break points for Mississippi State, including a pair of errant passes by Amari Davis on consecutive possessions in the first half that Martin said "changed the game." Turnovers have been an issue all season for a Missouri team that has never found a reliable point guard. A team that clearly struggles to score against Mississippi State can't afford to give up that many free points.

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION