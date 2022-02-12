Tiger Tipoff Preview: Ole Miss
The last time Missouri played Mississippi, on Jan. 18, the Tigers broke out of a slump in a big way. Amari Davis didn't miss, making all 10 of his field goal attempts and all three free throws in a 23-point outburst, the defense suffocated the Rebels and Missouri cruised to a 25-point victory in Oxford.
When the two teams meet again Saturday, Missouri will hope for a similar result.
The Tigers entered January's matchup against Ole Miss having lost four of its past five games. This time around, the team has lost five of six, the most recent defeat coming at Vanderbilt on Tuesday — a loss that left Cuonzo Martin seeming more frustrated with his squad than any other this season.
Since the last time these two teams met, Ole Miss has traded one injured guard for another in its starting lineup. Freshman Daeshun Ruffin, who was the lone Rebel to score in double figures against Missouri, is out for the year with a torn ACL. However, the Rebels got leading scorer Jarkell Joiner back this week after he missed about a month with a back injury. Joiner wasted little time in showing what he can bring to the offensive end of the court, scoring 33 points against Alabama on Wednesday.
Slowing down Joiner will be key for the Tigers, who have their own questions in the backcourt after usual starting point guard Boogie Coleman was benched in favor of freshman Kaleb Brown for nearly the entire second half at Vanderbilt. Here is everything else you need to know to get set for the matchup.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (9-14) vs. Ole Miss (12-12)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino)
SERIES: Ole Miss leads 15-4
KenPom Prediction: Missouri 65-64
THE STARTING LINEUPS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Jarkell Joiner
|
SR
|
6-1
|
14.5
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
Matthew Murrell
|
SO
|
6-4
|
10.8
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
Luis Rodriguez
|
JR
|
6-6
|
6.7
|
5.4
|
1.8
|
Tye Fagan
|
SR
|
6-3
|
7.5
|
3.5
|
1.8
|
Nysier Brooks
|
SR
|
7-0
|
9.5
|
8.0
|
0.9
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Boogie Coleman
|
JR
|
6-5
|
10.0
|
3.6
|
3.0
|
DaJuan Gordon
|
JR
|
6-4
|
8.6
|
4.3
|
1.3
|
Javon Pickett
|
SR
|
6-5
|
9.7
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
Trevon Brazile
|
FR
|
6-9
|
5.5
|
3.7
|
0.7
|
Kobe Brown
|
JR
|
6-7
|
12.9
|
8.2
|
2.5
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Ole Miss
|
66.1
|
Scoring
|
67.9
|
70.5
|
Opponent PPG
|
67.0
|
27.8
|
Three-point percentage
|
33.0
|
42.9
|
Field goal percentage
|
43.0
|
+1.2
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.3
|
14.2
|
Turnovers
|
12.8
|
128
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
141
|
149
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
74
|
275
|
Tempo
|
276
|
4
|
Strength of Schedule
|
38
MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Don't settle for three-pointers. The source of Martin's frustration after Missouri's loss at Vanderbilt was his team consistently settling for three-point shots on the offensive end of the floor. As usual, the Tigers did not shoot those at a high percentage, making just five of 25. Prior to that game, Missouri had done a better job of late cutting down on its perimeter shots and getting the ball around the basket. Expect that to be a point of emphasis against Ole Miss. The Rebels defend the three-point shot well, ranking 71st nationally in three-point defense, but have been susceptible inside the arc, where they rank 264th. Missouri needs to make a point of trying to get a paint touch on every offensive trip.
2. Get another big game from Kobe Brown. Brown wasn't the headliner during the win over Ole Miss last month, but he was solid, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing two assists. Seeing as Missouri probably can't count on Davis to make every shot again this time around, the Tigers will need Brown to at least replicate that. This season has proven time and again how much better Missouri is when Brown is on the floor and gets into an offensive groove. The Tigers are 0-10 when he fails to score in double figures and 9-4 when he does so.
3. Win the rebounding battle again. Aside from Davis' shooting performance, the stat that stands out most in the box score from the first meeting between these two teams is the rebounding margin. Missouri dominated on the glass. The Tigers out-rebounded the Rebels 40-26 overall. They scored 11 second-chance points to 10 for Ole Miss — despite the fact that Ole Miss missed 21 more shots. Like Brown's production, rebounding has been a reliable indicator of success all season for Missouri. The Tigers are 9-3 when they grab more rebounds than their opponent and 0-11 when they fail to do so.
POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION
We've seen that Missouri can beat Ole Miss this season, and given the way Martin talked after Tuesday's loss, we would expect the team to take the court with some fire under it. Plus, this is the annual Rally for Rhyan game, during which Missouri raises money for pediatric cancer research. You can't pick against the Tigers on Rally for Rhyan day, when they are 5-1 all time.
FINAL SCORE: Missouri 69, Ole Miss 65