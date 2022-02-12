Tiger Tipoff Preview: Ole Miss

The last time Missouri played Mississippi, on Jan. 18, the Tigers broke out of a slump in a big way. Amari Davis didn't miss, making all 10 of his field goal attempts and all three free throws in a 23-point outburst, the defense suffocated the Rebels and Missouri cruised to a 25-point victory in Oxford.

When the two teams meet again Saturday, Missouri will hope for a similar result.

The Tigers entered January's matchup against Ole Miss having lost four of its past five games. This time around, the team has lost five of six, the most recent defeat coming at Vanderbilt on Tuesday — a loss that left Cuonzo Martin seeming more frustrated with his squad than any other this season.

Since the last time these two teams met, Ole Miss has traded one injured guard for another in its starting lineup. Freshman Daeshun Ruffin, who was the lone Rebel to score in double figures against Missouri, is out for the year with a torn ACL. However, the Rebels got leading scorer Jarkell Joiner back this week after he missed about a month with a back injury. Joiner wasted little time in showing what he can bring to the offensive end of the court, scoring 33 points against Alabama on Wednesday.

Slowing down Joiner will be key for the Tigers, who have their own questions in the backcourt after usual starting point guard Boogie Coleman was benched in favor of freshman Kaleb Brown for nearly the entire second half at Vanderbilt. Here is everything else you need to know to get set for the matchup.