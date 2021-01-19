PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: South Carolina

As a result, it's hard to get a read on South Carolina, which has started SEC play 1-1. But we'll still do our best to provide a scouting report. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

Missouri finds itself in the rare position of preparing for a relatively unknown opponent in conference play. That's because Tuesday's foe, South Carolina, has been impacted more by COVID-19 than just about any other program in the country. The Gamecocks have paused team activities three separate times due to COVID-19 positives. They've seen seven games canceled while playing just six. Last week, head coach Frank Martin announced that he has contracted the virus for the second time, although he is expected to be on the sideline Tuesday.

1. Take care of the ball. This has become a near every-game key for Missouri, but limiting turnovers will be particularly important against South Carolina. Every player who spoke to the media during Monday's virtual press conference pointed out that the Gamecocks feast on fast-break opportunities. South Carolina has forced turnovers on 22.1 percent of opponents' possessions this season, which ranks 55th nationally (interestingly, the Gamecocks have also turned the ball over at an identical rate). During South Carolina's 22-point beatdown of Missouri last season, the Tigers turned the ball over 17 times. Missouri's last game, meanwhile, illustrated how turnovers can derail the offense. During the first half at Texas A&M, in which the Tigers scored 27 points, the Tigers gave the ball away 10 times. During the final 20 minutes, Missouri scored 41 points and had just four turnovers. If Mizzou can win the turnover margin, it should be the better team Tuesday, although it will be especially important to avoid "live-ball" turnovers that could give South Carolina easy scoring opportunities on the other end.

2. Get to the free throw line. Drawing fouls and converting at the line has typically been a strength of Missouri's over the past couple seasons, but not so much lately. Missouri shot just six free throws in its loss to Mississippi State (none in the second half) and 11 against Texas A&M. The Tigers should have an opportunity to remedy that against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been very foul-prone this season, ranking No. 329 nationally in opponents' free throw attempts per field goal attempt. If Missouri can attack the basket and get easy points at the free throw line, it will put less pressure on the team's unreliable perimeter shooters.

3. Control the glass. South Carolina may not have played a large sample size of games so far this season, but one trend so far has been that the Gamecocks' ability to rebound has typically correlated with their overall success. In South Carolina's three wins, it is plus-33 on the glass, including an incredible plus-19 in a victory over Texas A&M. In its three losses, the team is minus-two on the boards. Missouri has been inconsistent at grabbing rebounds this season; the Tigers got dominated on the glass in the loss to Mississippi State, then bounced back and out-rebounded Texas A&M on Saturday. The Tigers don't necessarily have to win the rebounding margin to win the game against South Carolina, but they need to keep it respectable and avoid giving the Gamecocks extra scoring opportunities.