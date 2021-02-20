PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: South Carolina

Missouri has lost its past three games in a row, but head coach Cuonzo Martin had good news Friday. The Tigers will get senior center Jeremiah Tilmon back at South Carolina on Saturday after Tilmon missed the past two games due to the death of a family member. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, look like they'll be down at least one starter, as Frank Martin said junior guard Jermaine Couisnard is unlikely to play due to an ankle injury.

1. Get Tilmon going early. Tilmon was a force in Missouri's first matchup with South Carolina this season. The big man finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes. The Tigers missed his sheer presence the past couple games, to be sure. But the key to getting the Tilmon from that matchup versus the version who scored six points at Ole Miss will be getting him some early scoring opportunities so that he can settle in. It wouldn't come as a surprise if South Carolina double-teams Tilmon early and often, but the Tigers still need to find ways to give him touches, whether it's on a screen-and-roll or even posting up against two defenders. If Tilmon can return to looking like a first-team all-league player, Missouri should become more steady on both ends of the floor.

2. Slow down A.J. Lawson. Not only is South Carolina expected to be without Couisnard, its third-leading scorer and leader in assists, but the Gamecocks might not have Justin Minaya available, either. Minaya missed the team's Wednesday game at Tennessee with a head injury. As a result, look for Lawson to shoulder an even larger offensive workload. Lawson has scored 20 or more points in six of South Carolina's past eight games. The junior is averaging 19.2 points per contest during conference play. He's a scoring threat both as a driver and as a three-point shooter, having made 13 triples across South Carolina's last three games. Martin said Friday that Missouri needs to make someone else beat it. That's exactly what the Tigers did during the first matchup with the Gamecocks this season, as Lawson scored just five points — one of two games this season he's failed to reach double digits. Missouri probably won't quite be able to limit him to that extent once again, but if the Tigers can frustrate him once again and keep him out of a rhythm, it's hard to envision South Carolina scoring enough points to keep pace.

3. Keep your composure in the second half. Tuesday's loss at Georgia offered perhaps the most frustrating example yet of what has become a pattern for Missouri. Once the momentum shifts away from the Tigers, they have a hard time stopping it, leading to a few epic collapses down the stretch this season. The Tigers saw a 13-point second-half lead turn into a 14-point deficit at Georgia, and they ultimately lost by 10. Facing a South Carolina team that wants to play fast and is capable of scoring points in a hurry, the Tigers will likely have to withstand at least one run Saturday. The key will be keeping the team's composure on offense — not taking quick, tough three-pointers or turning the ball over. Ball security, in particular, will be paramount, as South Carolina ranks No. 22 nationally in both turnover defense and steal rate. Martin noted Friday that Missouri's half-court defense is as good as anybody's; where the Tigers have gotten into trouble lately is when long rebounds or live-ball turnovers allow opponents to beat them down the floor, an area where South Carolina excels.