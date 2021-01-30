PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: TCU

Missouri saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Auburn on Tuesday. Now, the Tigers get a break from conference play. Missouri will host TCU Saturday as part of the SEC-Big 12 challenge. It's a rare matchup for the two programs, which have only played one another on the hardwood four times ever and not since 1952.

1. Don't settle for threes. Missouri might have gotten a bit too confident in its outside shooting after topping 40 percent from behind the arc against Tennessee. Early on against Auburn, the Tigers hoisted up a lot of threes, but they returned to making them at about the usual rate, in this case six for 25. The offense immediately improved when the team started making a conscious effort to get to the rim more frequently and get big man Jeremiah Tilmon involved more often. That needs to be the strategy from the opening tip against a TCU team that has not defended very well inside the three-point line this season. The Horned Frogs are allowing opponents to shoot 50.7 percent from two-point range, but just 30.3 percent from behind the arc this season. Missouri needs to limit its outside attempts to good shots from its better shooters and prioritize attacking the basket. Of course, the Tigers also need to do a better job of finishing down low. They converted just 18 of 38 shots at the rim against Auburn. Look for that number to improve against a TCU team that doesn't have near the same level of athleticism.

2. Keep the TCU guards out of the lane. Missouri certainly didn't get much help from the officials, but its primary defensive issue against Auburn, when the team allowed 80 points in a game for the first time all season, was not being able to stay in front of stud freshman Sharife Cooper. While TCU doesn't have a player with Cooper's quickness, it does have a pair of guards who can score in Mike Miles and RJ Nembhard. The duo has accounted for a whopping 44.7 percent of TCU's field goal attempts and 45.8 percent of the Horned Frogs' scoring on the season. Both are capable three-point shooters, but their primary mode of attack has been driving. Missouri needs to do a better job of denying them lanes and making other players beat them, like they did against the South Carolina backcourt of AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard. Limit those two, and TCU's struggling offense doesn't have a lot of options.

3. Avoid unforced errors. TCU certainly appears to be the less-talented team in this matchup. The Horned Frogs have just one win over a top-100 KenPom team this season and have lost four games in a row. They're also turnover prone, giving the ball away on 21.2 percent of offensive possessions, which plays into Missouri's hands. The key for Missouri to take care of business will not be giving the ball right back with turnovers of its own. This team has been hot and cold when it comes to ball security this season, committing 17 or more turnovers in five games yet also committing 11 or fewer in six contests. It seems a lot of times when Missouri is struggling with turnovers, the cause is more self-inflicted error, such as errant passes, sloppy ball-handling or offensive fouls, than opponents getting steals. TCU has not been very good at generating steals, so as long as Missouri can limit the unforced turnovers, we like the Tigers' chances.