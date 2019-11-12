1. Handle the spotlight. Missouri's first two games have been home-court tuneups. Now, the Tigers go on the road against a veteran team with high expectations. The Tigers have plenty of experienced players, but for a handful, this will be their first time in a game like this (and for Dru Smith, at least his first time in a while). The Tigers simply need to make sure they don't play themselves into a huge hole in the first ten minutes.

2. Play through Tilmon while protecting him. This may be a key to every single game. Northern Kentucky did a nice job of limiting Tilmon's touches. Once he was more active, Missouri stretched the lead. But the first two teams haven't had anyone that can really test Missouri's big man on the defensive end. He's going to have to play on both ends of the court in this one. And that means, the Tigers have to make sure he's not sitting on the bench next to Cuonzo Martin with foul trouble. Finding the sweet spot between aggressive and too aggressive has been a process for Tilmon. Tonight, we get a look at if he's managed to find it.

3. Use your athleticism. Neither of these teams is notorious for playing quickly. But the Tigers have more athletes than they did a year ago. Even the big men are capable of getting out and running. Missouri needs to pick its spots to push the pace and use that athleticism. Play quick, but not fast, as the old saying goes. Don't be afraid to run, but do so under control. The teams have similar size and Xavier is talented and experienced so it's unlikely the Tigers can just sit in a halfcourt game on both ends and hope to dominate. They'll need to find their spots for some easy buckets.