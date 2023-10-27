Tiger vets try to lead new roster to success
Mizzou women's basketball will enter the 2023-24 season with a new look as the Tigers add five true freshman and three graduate transfers. Only six players from last year's roster returned including veterans Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele. Frank and Dembele are the two active Tigers who have played the most games, both starting in over 70 games each.
Dembele, entering her senior season, will look to step into a larger leadership role as an upperclassman.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I always had the excuse that I wasn't comfortable with [my English]," she said. "But I don't have that excuse anymore. I've been here for three years, so I feel like using my voice and leading them. I know a lot of things because of my experience, especially when there's some challenges because the SEC is a tough league and not always going to be perfect. I feel like they just have to understand that they have to trust the process. And I've been there.”
Joining Dembele in the guard rotation will be sophomore Ashton Judd who earned All-SEC freshman team honors a season ago. Judd averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting at a 46.1 percentage from the field. With a team filled with newcomers Judd has the personal goal to be a leader.
“Obviously, we graduated a lot of veterans last year and a lot of experience," she said. "So being able to be someone that all of our newcomers are able to look up to and come to with questions. I know it's hard coming in as a freshman in such a competitive conference. So I just want to be somebody that they could rely on.”
Head coach Robin Pingeton has noted she is very impressed with this incoming group of players and their overall competitiveness. Pingeton and the veteran players both noted every player is looking to get involved, and everyone adds something.
“They're all so different, they all have different skills," Dembele said. "It's been really nice to see them grow and embrace the process.”
Pingeton believes freshman Grace Slaughter has shown great commitment since stepping on campus. Slaughter, who committed to Mizzou as a freshman in high school is eager to get on the court this season and help the Tigers.
Slaughter’s overall goal this season is to “make an impact” she said. “I want to do everything I can within practice to try and be someone that they could potentially use and I want to make an impact my freshman year. I think that's all really that I'd like to do.”
Mizzou gained three players this offseason in the NCAA transfer portal, including graduate student Angelique Ngalakulondi from UMass. Ngalakulondi helps add depth and size to the Tiger frontcourt. She was able to finish at a 56% shooting rate while averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season.
Ngalakulondi has set high standards for herself this season and feels she will be helpful with all she brings to the table.
“I think I have a lot of qualities, I'm really athletic, I have really good hands and I finish at a high percentage," she said. "But I think I'm also a hard worker and I'm trying to do whatever that I can for my teammates and to put us in the best position to be successful.
“My goal is to get close to a double double every game. It's gonna take a lot of hard work, but it's nothing that I can’t do”.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage