Mizzou women's basketball will enter the 2023-24 season with a new look as the Tigers add five true freshman and three graduate transfers. Only six players from last year's roster returned including veterans Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele. Frank and Dembele are the two active Tigers who have played the most games, both starting in over 70 games each.

Dembele, entering her senior season, will look to step into a larger leadership role as an upperclassman.

“My freshman and sophomore year, I always had the excuse that I wasn't comfortable with [my English]," she said. "But I don't have that excuse anymore. I've been here for three years, so I feel like using my voice and leading them. I know a lot of things because of my experience, especially when there's some challenges because the SEC is a tough league and not always going to be perfect. I feel like they just have to understand that they have to trust the process. And I've been there.”

Joining Dembele in the guard rotation will be sophomore Ashton Judd who earned All-SEC freshman team honors a season ago. Judd averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting at a 46.1 percentage from the field. With a team filled with newcomers Judd has the personal goal to be a leader.

“Obviously, we graduated a lot of veterans last year and a lot of experience," she said. "So being able to be someone that all of our newcomers are able to look up to and come to with questions. I know it's hard coming in as a freshman in such a competitive conference. So I just want to be somebody that they could rely on.”