PowerMizzou - Tiger women drop SEC opener to Alabama

If Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener against Alabama on Thursday taught it anything, it’s that there’s still a ways to go before the Tigers are to be noise-makers in a brutal league.

The Crimson Tide beat Missouri 74-59 at Mizzou Arena, paced by a stretch after halftime that helped put Alabama out of sight following a tight first 20 minutes.

With the two teams tied at half, Alabama had a 12-0 run in the third quarter that pushed it ahead, a lead it wouldn’t lose the rest of the game. Down 58-49 at the end of the third quarter, a 5-0 Missouri spurt to start the final frame cut the lead to four, but two consecutive 3-pointers by the Crimson Tide put the advantage back to double digits.

After three straight wins to cap non-conference play, Thursday’s game for Missouri (4-2) was a deflating beginning to a SEC slate that doesn’t get any easier. Though Alabama (8-0) is no slouch, the Tigers led 22-17 after the first quarter and kept pace for all of the first half.

It was a type of game that Missouri coach Robin Pingeton thought got away from her squad.

“Typically, you’d be okay with around 70 points, but we couldn’t throw it in the ocean tonight,” Pingeton said. “I think it’s going to be hard to win games in the SEC shooting 37%. We’ve got so much firepower that … I didn’t anticipate this to be the issue tonight, that’s for sure.”

Aijha Blackwell (15 points), Ladazhia Williams (12) and Hayley Frank (11) all reached double figures in scoring for Missouri, though none did it efficiently. Blackwell shot 15 times and went 0-for-4 from 3. Williams, after starting 2-for-3, went 1-for-13 from the field after that. And Frank didn’t take a shot in the first half despite being the Tigers’ second-leading scorer (13.2 points per game) entering Thursday.