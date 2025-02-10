Tiger women earn first SEC road win

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

The Missouri Tigers went on the road and took down Texas A&M 69-59 on Sunday. Similar to Missouri’s first SEC win, it took an excellent night from Grace Slaughter, who produced 29 points (9-of-17 shooting, 3-of-6 from 3 and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line), while bringing down four rebounds and dishing out two assists. De’Myla Brown added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers in 20 minutes played as her role continues to grow after a breakout game against Tennessee. Abbey Schreacke added 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3 as she played 29 minutes, her most in a game this season. Ashton Judd added nine points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Missouri took the lead initially when Nyah Wilson, who started in place of Laniah Randle, made two free throws with 8:02 left in the first to take a 4-3 lead. A Judd jumper made it 9-5 Tigers with 6:47 left, but Texas A&M came back to tie at 11 and take a 12-11 lead before Schreacke connected on a 3 from the left wing through contact, ending with a four-point play to put the Tigers back in front 15-12 with 2:01 left.

Texas A&M hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to take a 16-15 lead into the first break. The Aggies then extended to a 26-17 lead through the first 4:28 of the second quarter, but then Slaughter got to work. The sophomore poured in a 3-pointer, a jumper and a layup to put the Tigers on a 7-0 run on her own, then Judd hit two free throws to tie the game at 26 with a 9-0 run. Slaughter added two free throws with 1:02 left after neither team scored for more than two minutes, putting the Tigers up 28-26 before the teams went into halftime tied at 31.

After the Aggies took the lead with a jumper to open the third, Slaughter hit a 3 to put Missouri in front with 9 minutes left then the Tigers dominated the final 5 minutes of the third quarter. With 5:05 left, the Aggies cut the Tigers’ lead to 39-37, then Missouri outscored Texas A&M 16-6 the rest of the way to take a 55-43 lead into the fourth quarter. Brown started the run with a steal-turned-layup for a traditional three-point play, then Slaughter hit a couple of layups and a 3, Judd hit a free throw and a 3 and Slaughter added two free throws.