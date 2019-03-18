Tiger women headed to Iowa
It’s been a long eight days for Missouri women’s basketball. The last time the Tigers were on the court, senior Sophie Cunningham dropped 33 points in a 71-56 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC semifinals. It was Missouri’s first SEC semifinal in school history, but over a week later the biggest news for the Tigers is their seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
The wait is over for Missouri. The Tigers (23-10) are the seventh seed in the Greensboro Region. The Tigers will face the tenth-seeded Drake (27-6) on Friday, March 22 in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of second-seeded Iowa (26-6) and 15-seed Mercer (25-7) later that day. Baylor is the number one seed in that bracket.
Drake dominated in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. The Bulldogs went 17-1 in conference play before losing to Missouri State 94-79 in the MVC championship.
Drake played one SEC opponent this season and the Bulldogs took down No. 12 South Carolina 90-85 in overtime on Nov. 24. Drake went 1-2 against ranked opponents this season. The Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame and Iowa by double-digits.
The potential second round matchup also be interesting for Coach Robin Pingeton. She played for Iowa coach Lisa Bluder at St. Ambrose.
There will be more notes and reaction from Mizzou Arena tonight.