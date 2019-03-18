It’s been a long eight days for Missouri women’s basketball. The last time the Tigers were on the court, senior Sophie Cunningham dropped 33 points in a 71-56 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC semifinals. It was Missouri’s first SEC semifinal in school history, but over a week later the biggest news for the Tigers is their seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

The wait is over for Missouri. The Tigers (23-10) are the seventh seed in the Greensboro Region. The Tigers will face the tenth-seeded Drake (27-6) on Friday, March 22 in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of second-seeded Iowa (26-6) and 15-seed Mercer (25-7) later that day. Baylor is the number one seed in that bracket.