“Disappointed in our trip to Florida, it just didn't feel like our offense," head coach Robin Pingeton said. "We’ve got four players averaging double figures, but our offense didn't travel with us. You’ve got to be really strong on the defensive end, especially on the road. I thought our transition defense has definitely made some strides, really pleased where that is, I like where that's trending”.

Mizzou is coming off a loss in the Daytona Beach Classic to Kent State and looks to gain its first road win of the season. The Tigers' first road game resulted in a loss earlier this season to SLU.

Mizzou women’s basketball is halfway through its non-conference schedule and sits at 5-2 before its matchup with Virginia. The Tigers will take on the Cavaliers in Charlottesville Thursday afternoon at 4:00 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Virginia enters the matchup with a 4-2 record and has losses to #25 Oklahoma and #7 LSU.

Heading into this game Mizzou is averaging 80.6 points per game and is being led by Hayley Frank with 17.9 points per game. To this point in the season Mizzou is shooting 47% as a team from the field and 39% from behind the arc. Defensively the Tigers are allowing just 68.1 points per game.

Pingeton spoke highly of the Cavaliers ahead of the matchup on Thursday: “Virginia is really talented. They’ve got good size, good athleticism, and a good balance in their inside-out game”.

Virginia currently averages 17 offensive rebounds a game and is limiting opponents to scoring 61.5 points per game. Pingeton believes the way the Tigers have to fight this is with more grit on the defensive end and by taking these matchups personally.

“I think we take a lot of pride in our offense, and we've got to get to that point where defensively we're really taking it personal," she said. "We have to be finding ways to be gritty in our rotations and putting out fires for each other and it comes down to not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight the dog. We've got to have a mind shift, our mentality is just got to be a little bit grittier on that defensive end”.

Mizzou must get better every week as the season goes on, Pingeton believes. The Tigers expect this game to be a battle, but they will not do anything different than what they are capable of according to Pingeton.

“It's just continuing to do what we do and improve in the areas that we need to improve on. It's these days in practice that lead up to Virginia, that we've created better habits and awareness and a sense of urgency. In regards to our rotations, be more disruptive. To our attention to detail, getting a body and making sure we're getting somebody boxed out. Low man always wins on the boards. It's some of those kinds of things that we have to continue to be mindful of in practice”.

Thursday's game will be televised by the ACC Network.