PowerMizzou - Tiger women start fast, can't keep up with UGA

Home has been anything but a fortress for Missouri women’s basketball this season.

The Tigers entered Sunday’s game against No. 24 Georgia 0-4 in Southeastern Conference play at Mizzou Arena, a stat that hasn’t helped matters as MU has been languishing in the bottom half of the league standings for most of the season. To make matters worse, star guard Aijha Blackwell was ruled out before the game with a right foot injury, leaving the Tigers without their second-leading scorer and top rebounder.

Still, entering Sunday against ranked SEC foes — with the exception of Thursday’s loss at No. 1 South Carolina, who MU was still tied with at half — Missouri hasn’t been beaten by more than six points and looked more than competitive. But without Blackwell in tow, the home struggles continued and the Bulldogs humbled the Tigers.

Georgia was dominant from the second quarter on in a 82-64 rout of Missouri, with Gabby Connally’s 20 second-half points (29 in total) being one of the Tigers’ main sources of trouble. MU led by as much as 13 with 1:41 left in the first quarter, but from then on it was all Dawgs: Georgia tied the score by halftime, took the lead in the third quarter and never trailed again.

“The most disappointing thing to me is we really challenged our kids … we needed tonight to be our best defensive effort of the season,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “And I don’t know that we did that very well. We talked a lot about Connally and her ability to shoot the 3 and she got 10 3s off. That’s just too many.”